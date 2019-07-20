Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Rawlins Amanda M, Sand Amanda M, Rawlins Bert to Hentges Luanne on 06/17/2019 at: INDEPENDENCE: SUNNYSIDE ADDITION: 35.

Malek Melody K, Rowe Melody K, Rowe Andrew E to Rawlins Albert Kenneth Allen, Rawlins Amanda M on 06/17/2019 at: BEG NE COR...: INDEPENDENCE: SUNNYSIDE ADDITION\, PLAT NO. 2: 60.

Meier John W, Meier Darlene R to Michels Leo J, Nichols Denice on 06/17/2019 at: HAZLETON: WOODLAND FRONT 3RD ADDITION: 10.

Boock Caileye M, Koch Caileye M, Boock Vincent A to Rusthoven Jack Andrew, Rusthoven Vicky Mae on 06/17/2019 at: PARCEL C SURVEY #2015R02075: NE: 1: 90: 8.

Bormann Debra Kay, Bormann Edward J to Swalin Melissa on 06/17/2019 at: PARCEL E SURVEY #2019R01380: NW: 20: 90: 10.

Flaherty Michael to Bachman Real Estate Llc on 06/17/2019 at: EXC W 25’: INDEPENDENCE: UNION ADDITION: 9: 42: INDEPENDENCE: UNION ADDITION: 10: 42: , W 22’ OF: INDEPENDENCE: UNION ADDITION: 11: 42.

Zieser Richard, Zieser Margaret A to Zieser Richard L -T, Zieser Margaret A -T on 06/19/2019 at: NE: 22: 87: 9.

East Central Iowa Cooperative to Corkery Vincent J, Corkery Michelle R on 06/19/2019 at: PARCEL NN SURVEY #2016R03655: SW: 32: 89: 10.

Even Christopher, Even Leann to Corkery Vincent J, Corkery Michelle R on 06/19/2019 at: PARCEL NN SURVEY #2016R03655: SW: 32: 89: 10.

Albert Timothy A -Esta, Blunt Heather Marie to Albert Donald Wayne on 06/19/2019 at: N 34’ EXC W 34’: HAZLETON: RAILROAD ADDITION: 18: 5: , E 106’ N 20’ OF S 26’: HAZLETON: RAILROAD ADDITION: 18: 5.

Stevenson Peggy A -Esta, Stevenson Todd W -Ex to United States Department Of Agriculture Rural Development, Usda on 06/20/2019 at: E 12’ OF N 1/4 & E 22’ OF N 20’ OF S 1/2: INDEPENDENCE: STOUGHTON & McCLURE’S ADDITION: 3: 10: , N 7 RODS & 11’: INDEPENDENCE: STOUGHTON & McCLURE’S ADDITION: 2: 10.

Buchanan County Sheriff, Hackert Penney S, Lunsford Raymond G, Bankiowa to United States Of America, United States Department Of Agriculture on 06/20/2019 at: INDEPENDENCE: SOUTH RIDGE 2ND ADDITION: 11.

Albert Kenneth L, Albert Patricia, Albert Kenneth D to Albert Ronald on 06/20/2019 at: NE: 36: 87: 10: , S 132’ OF E 33’: NW: 36: 87: 10.

Eschen Dixie Lee to Eschen Victoria S on 06/20/2019 at: W 42’ OF: INDEPENDENCE: FARGO’S ADDITION: 7: 4.

Graves Sidonie Brooks, Brooks Graves Sidonie to Emley Jordan E, Emley Troy M on 06/20/2019 at: N 1/2 EXC E 25’ OF SD LOT 3: INDEPENDENCE: CLARK & CO’S ADDITION: 3 & 4: 12.

Seemann Richard J, Seeman Richard J, Seemann Sarah J, Seeman Sarah J to Schmitz Alexander M, Schmitz Holly A on 06/20/2019 at: EXC ROW OF RR & EXC PART OF SD LOT 3 N OF ROW RR: FAIRBANK: ORIGINAL FAIRBANK: 1 & 2: 4: , EXC W 38’: FAIRBANK: ORIGINAL FAIRBANK: 3: 4.

Miller Harold J Jr, Miller Connie A to Miller Harold J Jr, Miller Connie A on 06/20/2019 at: N 1/2: SE: 26: 87: 8: SW: 32: 87: 8: , N 1/2 EXC PARCEL A SURVEY #2012R03848: SE: 32: 87: 8: , S 1/2 OF S 1/2: NW: 28: 87: 8: , W 1/2 : NE: 28: 87: 8: , S 1/2 EXC RR ROW: NE: 32: 87: 8: , N 1/2 & W 3/4 OF S 1/2: SW: 28: 87: 8: , SUBJECT TO RR ROW EXC BEG AT PT 407’ S OF NW COR...: NW: 33: 87: 8: , E 1/2 SW EXC PARCEL D SURVEY #2004R03860 & EXC PARCEL DESC AS: COM AT SW COR...: SE: 27: 87: 8: , NE SW & W 1/2 OF SE EXC PARCEL B SURVEY #1995R02726: 31: 87: 8: , W 1/2: SW: 33: 87: 8: , PART LYING W OF RR ROW: SW: 33: 87: 8: , 100’ WIDE STRIP OF LAND IN: NE: 32: 87: 8: , 100’ WIDE STRIP OF LAND IN CONTAINING 3.94 ACRES\, MORE OR LESS: NW: 33: 87: 8.

First Presbyterian Church Of Hazleton Iowa to Brown Jacob on 06/21/2019 at: HAZLETON: RAILROAD ADDITION: 1 & 2.

Putz Charlene Ann -Esta, Opperman Bridget -Adm to Allsup Fred M on 06/21/2019 at: LAMONT: 28: 8.

Bevans Patrick H, Bevans Rebecca L to Bevans Patrick H -Revt, Bevans Rebecca L -Revt on 06/21/2019 at: S 1/2 DESC AS: COM AT SW COR...: SW: 17: 89: 8: , S 1/2: NE: 17: 89: 8: , N 1/2 OF NW & N 1/2 OF NE: 20: 89: 8: , E 1/2 EXC PART OF E 1/2 DESC AS: COM AT NE COR...: NE: 26: 89: 8: , E 1/2 OF NW & W 1/2 OF NE: 28: 89: 8.

Bowers Travis J, Bowers Tiffany M to Snapp Terrie J, Snapp Kara A, Snapp Dale A, Snapp Michael N on 06/21/2019 at: PARCEL C PART OF PARCEL B SURVEY 2016R02813: NW: 20: 87: 9.

Lee Alfred R, Lee Fern V to Robison Carley on 06/24/2019 at: A PART OF LOT 24....: INDEPENDENCE: NE: 19: 89: 9.

Oloughlin Timothy J to Faybik Brandy M, Hoffman Alex L on 06/24/2019 at: EXC E 46.75’ & EXC N 29.62’: INDEPENDENCE: RUSH PARK SUB-DIV. LOT 3\, FIFIELD’S ADDITION: 20: 1: 1: , EXC E 46.75’ & EXC N 29.62’ : INDEPENDENCE: RUSH PARK SUB-DIV. LOT 3\, FIFIELD’S ADDITION: 21: 1: , EXC E 46.75’: INDEPENDENCE: RUSH PARK SUB-DIV. LOT 3\, FIFIELD’S ADDITION: 19: 1:

Carver Katherine -Esta, Carver Wayne -Adm to Grover Jalleen on 06/24/2019 at: ROWLEY: DEAN’S 3RD ADDITION: 2: 2: , W 6’: ROWLEY: DEAN’S 3RD ADDITION: 1: 2.

Slattery Apartments Lc to Wilgenbusch Nicholas J on 06/24/2019 at: WINTHROP: CLARK’S ADDITION: 1: 1: , COM 12 RODS W OF SE COR... EXC PIECE IN SW COR 22’ E & W BY 66’ N & S: NE: 36: 89: 8.

Taylor Imogene D to Novotny Nicholas on 06/24/2019 at: W 1/2: INDEPENDENCE: FARGO’S ADDITION: 2: 8: INDEPENDENCE: FARGO’S ADDITION: 3: 8.

Corkery Mary E, Corkery Daniel J to Hepker Myland D, Hepker Debra K on 06/24/2019 at: ROWLEY: ORIGINAL ROWLEY: 1 & 2: 10.

Axline Bernys Patricia, Axline B Patricia to Rasmussen Richard L, Rasmussen Pamela A on 06/25/2019 at: N 66’ OF W 32’: INDEPENDENCE: STOUGHTON & McCLURE’S ADDITION: 4: 21:, N 66’: INDEPENDENCE: STOUGHTON & McCLURE’S ADDITION: 5: 21: INDEPENDENCE: STOUGHTON & McCLURE’S ADDITION: 6: 21.

Riniker Adam, Riniker Leah to Mcgraw Mason P on 06/25/2019 at: PARCEL F SURVEY #2016R00207 IN E 1/2: SW: 25: 89: 8.

Grover James L -Esta, Carver Julie A -Cotr, Ohl Janice E -Cotr to Carver Julie A -Cotr, Ohl Janice E -Cotr, Grover James L -T on 06/25/2019 at: UND INT IN: S 1/2 EXC PARCEL A SURVEY #2005R01838 IN SW & EXC PARCEL C SURVEY #2016R03131 IN SW: 6: 87: 8: , UND 1/2 INT IN: W 1/2: NE: 35: 87: 9: , UND 1/2 INT IN: & SE 1/4 EXC BEG 680’W OF SE COR...: NE: 35: 87: 9:, UND 1/2 INT IN: N 1/2: NE: 13: 87: 9: , UND 1/2 INT IN: S 1/2 EXC BEG IN SW COR...: SE: 12: 87: 9: , UND 1/2 INT IN: W 1/2 EXC TWO PARCELS BEG...: NW: 11: 87: 9: , UND 1/2 INT IN: E 1/2 EXC PARCEL D IN NE SE SURVEY #2003R00824 SE: SE: 1: 87: 9: , UND 1/2 INT IN: NW: 5: 87: 8: , UND 1/2 INT IN: E 23’: ROWLEY: 14: 10.

Saunders Howard M, Saunders Joy D to Streif Tyler R on 06/25/2019 at: INDEPENDENCE: BULL’S ADDITION: 8: 18: , S 44’: INDEPENDENCE: BULL’S ADDITION: 7: 18.

Brown Ryan A, Brown Lindsay L to Walter Daniel C on 06/26/2019 at: INDEPENDENCE: GREEN RIDGE ADDITION: 56.

Zysk Heidi Stuhr, Stuhr Zysk Heidi to Rentcf Llc on 06/27/2019 at: E 12’ OF: INDEPENDENCE: SCARCLIFF’S ADDITION: 2: 3:, W 44’ OF: INDEPENDENCE: SCARCLIFF’S ADDITION: 3: 3:

Philo Timothy M, Philo Kelley J to Double J Real Estate Llc on 06/27/2019 at: INDEPENDENCE: CLARK & CO’S ADDITION: 4: 18.

Steve Gee Construction Inc, Gee Steven P -Pre to Muench John F, Muench Sheri A on 06/28/2019 at: INDEPENDENCE: GOLDFINCH COURT CONDOMINIUMS: 30.

Flaucher Steven J, Flaucher Angela M to Bird Martin L, Bird Stephanie J on 06/28/2019 at: INDEPENDENCE: JACKSON GREEN 4TH ADDITION: 9.

Dvde Llc to Root Michael W on 06/27/2019 at: WINTHROP: ORIGINAL WINTHROP: 6: 49: WINTHROP: ORIGINAL WINTHROP: 7: 49: WINTHROP: ORIGINAL WINTHROP: 8: 49: WINTHROP: ORIGINAL WINTHROP: 9: 49: WINTHROP: ORIGINAL WINTHROP: 10: 49.

Mathews Danny E, Mathews Debra L to Henderson Amanda M on 06/28/2019 at: BEG SW COR...: INDEPENDENCE: STOUGHTON & McCLURES’S 2ND ADDITION: 4: 17.

Mahon Bradley, Mahon Shannon to Hill Adam on 06/28/2019 at: PARCEL D SURVEY 2003R04129: NW: 5: 89: 10.

Spece Brad, Spece Laurie to Larrys Legacy Llc on 06/28/2019 at: PARCEL C SURVEY #2012R03850: NE: 23: 88: 9: , E 686’ OF S 665’: NW: 24: 88: 9: SW: 24: 88: 9:, PARCEL DESC AS E 686’ OF N 270’ : SW: 24: 88: 9:, LYING W OF RIVER: NW: 24: 88: 9.

