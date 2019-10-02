Buckets of fun coming to farmer’s market

INDEPENDENCE – Independence Light & Power, Telecommunications will celebrate Public Power Week at the Independence Farmer’s Market this Saturday with rides in the buck of a utility truck as well as games and giveaways.
Other activities to look for to this week will be pumpkin carving by Cedar Valley Woodcarvers and the annual chili cook-off. Market patrons will be able to sample a variety of chilis for a small donation and vote for their favorite. The winner receives a prize and bragging rights. The chili cook-off competition is open to the public.
If interested in submitting a chili entry, please contact Sarah Kielly at skielly@iastate.edu or call 319-334-7161.