Buckets of fun coming to farmer’s market

High above the farmer’s market at RiversEDGE in 2018, Izzy Kimmerle (center) points out sites to her mom, Morgan (right), and bucket operator Mike Schmitz of Indytel.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE – Independence Light & Power, Telecommunications will celebrate Public Power Week at the Independence Farmer’s Market this Saturday with rides in the buck of a utility truck as well as games and giveaways.

Other activities to look for to this week will be pumpkin carving by Cedar Valley Woodcarvers and the annual chili cook-off. Market patrons will be able to sample a variety of chilis for a small donation and vote for their favorite. The winner receives a prize and bragging rights. The chili cook-off competition is open to the public.

If interested in submitting a chili entry, please contact Sarah Kielly at skielly@iastate.edu or call 319-334-7161.

