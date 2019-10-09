INDEPENDENCE – The torrential rains last Saturday postponed many of the activities at the Independence Farmer’s Market. A handful of vendors persevered as best they could and there was plenty of chili for all who happened by.
This Saturday is the final market of the season (a winter market is being planned).
Activities are to include:
- Independence Light and Power, Telecommunications – Free rides in the bucket of a utility truck, games, goodies, giveaways, and a continuation of their month-long food drive. Drop off two non-perishable items at the market or at their office and receive up to two LED light bulbs (limit two per household).
- Quilt Raffle – the Calico Cut Ups quilt guild has been selling raffle tickets all summer for a Country Roads 64 x 79 quilt. The winning ticket will be selected at 10 a.m.
- Chili chefs are returning this week to compete in the chili cook-off starting at 10 a.m. So far, eight entries are known to be coming. Make a donation to the mill, then sample and vote for your favorite.
- The Northeast Iowa Woodcarvers will be giving pumpkin carving demonstrations.
- Mariana Lawrence will serve samples of her stuffed pumpkins. Mixtures may include rice, sausage, beef, pork, and/or a variety of veggies, herbs, and spices. Ask her for the recipes.
- Regular market vendors will be there with seasonal produce, homemade crafts, and baked goods.
See you at the market!