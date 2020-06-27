Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Bucs baseball Logan Crawford 062720

Senior leftfielder Logan Crawford with a single up the middle against Ed-Co.

 Photo by Roger Johnson

WINTHROP – Edgewood-Colesburg came to town on Wednesday night for a Tri-Rivers Conference showdown. East Buchanan swept the Vikings, taking the first game 15-1 and winning the night cap, 5-4.

In game one the Bucs jumped on Ed-Co with 2 runs in the first and 4 more in the second to take a 6-0 lead after two innings. They added two more in the third inning and exploded for 7 runs in the fourth to put this one away, 15-1.

Freshman pitcher, Chance Beeh was excellent on the mound, going 5 innings and only giving up 1 hit, while striking out 5 batters.

Junior leadoff man, Kaden Brockmeyer went 2 for 2 at the plate and knocked in 3 runs with two doubles and scored 3 times. Sophomore backstop, Aiden Cook had 2 RBI (runs batted in) on one hit and scored twice. Junior shortstop TJ Lau added 2 hits, which included a double and knocked in 3 runs. Senior center fielder, Logan Crawford went 2 for 3, adding two doubles and 2 RBI. Junior second baseman, AJ Kremer drove in 2 runs with a double and scored twice. Kremer had 2 stolen bases.

In game 2, the Vikings scored first, adding 2 runs in the top half of the opening inning, but the Bucs came right back with one of their own in the bottom of the first. The Bucs plated 3 runs in the 3rd inning to take a 4-2 lead. Ed-Co added a couple late runs to tie this up going into the bottom of the 7th. East Buchanan scored one to win it 5-4.

TJ Lau had two hits and drove in a run, while AJ Kremer added a hit and an RBI. Chance Beeh went 1 for 2with an RBI. Aiden Cook scored 3 runs and stole 2 bases.

Next up for the Bucs, Monday June 29th against Starmont. Games start at 5 pm.