WINTHROP – The East Buchanan baseball team played host to the Lisbon Lions on Monday night in a Tri-Rivers inter-conference matchup. Lisbon is 11-3 on the year, and leads the Tri-Rivers East Division with a 7-1 record.
The Lions would tame the Bucs by the score of 11-1.
Sophomore Gram Erickson would get the start for the Bucs and go 2.1 innings, scattering 4 hits, striking out 1, and giving up 3 earned runs.
Junior second baseman Keaton Kelly went 2 for 4 and knocked in a run. Sophomore backstop Chance Beeh added a hit in 3 at-bats, while senior shortstop Brady Cornell was 1 for 3. Freshman three-bagger Cody Fox had a hit in 3 at-bats, and freshman leftfielder Hunter Bowers was 1 for 2.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Lisbon 2 0 1 2 0 1 5 11
EB 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
East Buchanan is now 4-7 on the year, and was back home on Tuesday night, hosting the Belle Plaine Plainsmen (5-6) in a single game. The boys will travel to Edgewood-Colesburg (4-7) on Thursday for two games.