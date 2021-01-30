WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Boys basketball team hosted Clarksville (0-15) on Thursday night and wasted no time controlling this game, stretching a 20-4 game at the end of the first quarter, to 41-12 at the half. The EB boys have been playing so much better as of late and this was a complete game for them. Final score was 69-30.
1 2 3 4 T
Clarksville 4 8 11 7 30
East Buchanan 20 21 12 16 69
Stats were not readily available come press time.
The Bucs move to 4-10 on the year and were on the road to the 1A-No. 1 ranked North Linn Lynx (15-0) on Friday night. The boys will be back at home on Monday when they face the Edgewood-Colesburg Vikings (10-3).