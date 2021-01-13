CENTRAL CITY – East Buchanan boys basketball team traveled to Central City to take on the Wilcats (0-8). After a slow start by both teams, the Bucs exploded in the second quarter to take a 17 point lead into halftime; 19-2.
The second half was all Bucs and the final in this one was, 52-18.
“We played pretty good defense and were actually able to put on some full court pressure and get some steals.” said Head Coach Chad Lamker, “Had 8 guys get into the scoring column.”
Junior Kaiden Gage led the Bucs with 17 points and 9 rebounds. Senior big man, Harley Nelson had 11 points and brought down 9 rebounds. Freshman Hunter Bowers dropped in 7 points, while sophomore Dalton Kortenkamp added 6 points. Sophomore Chance Beeh scored 4, while sophomore Gram Erickson had 3 points and freshman Trystin Russell finished out the scoring for the Bucs with 2 points.
Coach Lamker added, “Was really good for our guys to get a win.”
1 2 3 4 T
East Buchanan 5 14 11 22 52
Central City 2 0 6 10 18
Vs. Lisbon
LISBON — The Bucs were back on the road on Saturday to face the Lisbon Lions (5-5). This game was close throughout, but the Bucs couldn’t reel them in and lose this one, 60-44.
“It was the hardest our guys have played all year.” said Coach Lamker, “I think winning a game on Friday helped with that. We had too many turnovers that lead to some easy points for Lisbon and that was where the difference in the game came.”
Stats were not readily available come press time.
1 2 3 4 T
E.B. 12 10 7 15 44
Lisbon 13 16 15 16 60
The Bucs hosted Alburnett (5-5) on Tuesday night. Look for game analysis and stats in Saturday’s paper. East Buchanan will be back at home on Friday night when Starmont (1-8) come to town.