NEWTON – The East Buchanan boys’ golf team made its appearance on Thursday in Newton at the state tournament. With 62 golfers and nine teams competing, conditions were ideal for Day 1 of the two-day 36-hole tournament. Westwood Golf Course is a very difficult course, with every approach shot taken on a hill of some sort, shooting into elevated greens or greens on the bottom of a hill. The scored reflected the difficulty and, at the end of Day 1, the East Buchanan team was in fifth place.
The Buccaneers came back on Day 2 in windy, wintery conditions with temperatures in the low 40s, but the boys rebounded nicely to take home the third-place trophy, and senior Trey Johnson would finish in fifth place individually, shooting a 77, 84 (161).
EB SCORES
5. Trey Johnson 77, 84
T16. Harley Nelson 87, 85
T16. Ben Hesner 89, 83
42. Hayden Nelson 93, 99
49. Aiden Cook 99, 100
52. Keaton Kelly 106, 97
TEAM SCORES
1 AGWSR, Ackley +113 681
2 Newell-Fonda +123 691
3 East Buchanan, Winthrop +127 695
4 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge +142 710
5 North Tama, +146 714
6 Fremont-Mills, Tabor +149 717
7 Newman Catholic +158 726
8 St. Albert, Council Bluffs +163 731
9 North Cedar, Stanwood +180 748