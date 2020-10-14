BELLEVUE – A tough first half turned out to be more than the Bucs could overcome as the Comets of Bellevue (3-2) used a balanced attack to beat the Buccaneers, 41-22.
The Bucs will head right back to Bellevue on Friday night for a rematch in the first round of the Iowa High School football playoffs.
Senior quarterback TJ Lau threw for just 40 yards and a touchdown, but this offense is built around running the ball and the Bucs had 205 yards on the ground. Leading the ground attack was Junior halfback Connor Williams with 107 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns. Senior AJ Kremer had 14 carries for 50 yards, while Lau carried the ball 8 times for 21 yards. Senior Kaden Brockmeyer had 11 yards on 4 carries. Freshman Hunter Bowers caught another touchdown, this one from 24 yards out. Senior Garrett Beatty recovered a fumble.
1 2 3 4 T
East Buchanan 8 8 0 6 22
Bellevue 14 13 14 0 41
The Bucs are now 2-5 on the season and start the playoffs in Bellevue on Friday night.