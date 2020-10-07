WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Bucs are getting healthy, and last Friday night it showed with a dominant performance from start to finish. A lot of big plays in this game, but what was most impressive was the wishbone offense for East Buchanan, as they racked up 374 yards on the ground and kept the ball away from the high-powered Lynx offense.
“We were finally able to put most of our team on the field after weeks of missing guys from quarantine and other things,” said Head Coach Jerry Alden,. “I thought we had a great week of practice, and it showed Friday night as we dominated on both sides of the ball from start to finish.”
The Bucs only threw the ball 6 times the entire game, but they really didn’t have to as the offensive line was terrific, creating hole after hole for the backs to run through.
“We challenged our guys last week to play physical, because at times we did but never consistently for four quarters until Friday night,” added Coach Alden. “Offensively, we rushed for well over 300 yards, and that in itself kept a high-powered NL offense off the field as we ate up a lot of clock moving the ball and limiting their positions.”
The Bucs scored first on the last play of the first quarter when Kaden Brockmeyer scored from 1 yard out. The 2-point conversion failed. After a 49-yard touchdown pass by North Linn made it a 7-6 game, the Bucs had 2 rushing touchdowns negated by penalties, but EB would score again on a 3-yard run by Connor Williams with 54 seconds left in the half. The 2-point conversion was good, and the Bucs led at the half, 14-7.
In the third quarter, the Bucs scored on a 20-yard pop pass to Hunter Bowers with 5:57 left in the quarter. TJ Lau ran it in for the 2-point conversion, and the Bucs led, 22-7. That’s the way the quarter would end.
In the fourth, Connor Williams scored again from 2 yards out with 7:15 remaining in the contest. The 2-point conversion was no good, and the score was 28-7. With a fumble recovery with just over 6 minutes remaining, the Bucs started a long drive from their own 20-yard line, and drove all the way down field and scored on a 22-yard run off right tackle by Kaden Brockmeyer with just under 2.5 minutes left in the game. The long, 34-yard extra point was no good. The score was 34-7. North Linn got a garbage touchdown, and the final was 34-14.
Junior Connor Williams rushed 23 times for 130 yards and scored twice, while senior Kaden Brockmeyer added 8 rushes for 58 yards, scoring 2 touchdowns. Senior AJ Kremer added 128 yards rushing on 16 carries, and senior Ethan Thompson toted the ball for 35 yards on 7 carries. Quarterback TJ Lau rushed for 23 yards, threw for 25, and had a touchdown pass to freshman Hunter Bowers for 20 yards.
Defensively, the Bucs were solid, holding the Lynx to just 57 yards on the ground and 164 yards in the air, but a lot of that came on that one play in the second quarter when a miscommunication on coverage allowed a long, 49-yard touchdown pass. Sophomore Chance Beeh recovered a fumble, and Lau had an interception.
“I thought defensively we flew to the football and our front line did a great job containing the run game as we held them way under their average rushing per game,” said Coach Alden. “Now that we are starting to get everyone back on the field, we can let guys focus on their position instead of having to move guys around based on who is there or not on a weekly basis, and it makes it that much easier to get a game plan together.”
Coach Alden concluded that it showed Friday night what they are capable of when they have a full lineup.
“Now we just need to keep it that way so our kids can stay on the field as they have worked hard and earn it,” he said.
The Bucs move to 2-4 on the year. Next up for the Bucs, they travel to Bellevue (2-2) on Friday night to finish out the regular season.