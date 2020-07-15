MONONA – The East Buchanan boys’ baseball team traveled all the way to Monona to take on Edgewood-Colesburg in the first round of regional play on Saturday afternoon. A well-pitched game was played by both teams, but the Bucs could only muster up 2 runs and that wasn’t enough as the Vikings eliminate the Bucs, 3-2.
The season comes to an end for the Bucs, but they certainly had their opportunities to win this one. East Buchanan scored first with a run in the bottom half of the second inning. Senior outfielder Logan Crawford led off the inning with a single and promptly stole second base. Sophomore shortstop Keaton Kelly sacrificed Crawford over to third and, with only one down, eighth grade first baseman Cody Fox singled to drive in Crawford for the 1-0 lead. Junior outfielder Trey Johnson then doubled, but Fox was thrown out at the plate.
The score stayed the same until the top of the fourth, when Ed-Co plated 2 runs on 4 consecutive hits. The Vikings led 2-1 after four innings. The Vikings added another run in the fifth on 2 singles and a critical error by Kelly with 2 outs. The score was now 3-1 Vikings.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Bucs scraped together a couple hits by Kremer and junior pitcher TJ Lau to cut this lead to 3-2 going into the sixth. The Vikings had a run negated in their half of the inning, because the runner failed to touch third base when scoring on a single. That got the Bucs out of the inning, and they still had life.
After a 3 up and 3 down sixth inning, the Bucs had to try to string together some hits in the bottom of the seventh to either tie this one or win it. But it wasn’t to be as junior outfielder Kaden Brockmeyer walked and stole second, but the next three batters were retired to end the Bucs’ season.
Lau was 2 for 3 with a run batted in. Kremer was 2 for 4 and scored once. Crawford added a hit in 3 at-bats and stole a base. Fox was 1 for 3 with an RBI (runs batted in). Johnson was 1 for 3 with a double.
East Buchanan ends their condensed season with a 4-9 record. TJ Lau ends the season batting .450. Logan Crawford ends the season with a respectable .388 batting average.
The Bucs will have a lot coming back next year, losing only senior Logan Crawford.