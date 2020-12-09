WINTHROP – The East Buchanan girls basketball team hosted the Midland Eagles last Friday night in a Tri-Rivers, cross-division game. The Lady Bucs used pressure defense and 31 steals to put this one away early and win by the score of 55-18.
“Overall, very pleased with the game Friday night.” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “The girls played well in the 1st half, running our offense better than our 1st game.”
Junior Lauren Donlea led all scorers with 21 points and added 7 steals. “Lauren Donlea did a nice job not settling for the 3 point shot and driving into the lane.” added Coach Reck, “She is such a great player off the dribble and can create her own shot.”
Sophomore Averiel Brady added 11 points and 6 rebounds, while senior Olivia Fangman scored 5 points. Junior Lacy Anderegg scored 4 points and had 7 steals. Junior Lar Fox; playing in her first game, had 4 points and a team high 8 steals, while bringing in 7 rebounds. Junior Kyara Pals had 4 points and 5 rebounds. Senior Hannah McMurrin had 3 points and 3 rebounds and senior Lily Hersom added 3 points and 3 assists.
“We have some work to do being more consistent shooting the basketball.” added Coach Reck, “Our defense set the tone, creating a lot of turnovers.”
With a big lead in the second half, Coach Reck had the luxury to play more kids and work on different things. “We ran a couple of new sets Friday night, especially in the 2nd half to work on different things.” added Coach Reck, “With a new group this year we are still getting used to playing with one another and understanding each other’s roles.”
1 2 3 4 T
Midland 4 5 4 5 18
East Buchanan 21 18 14 2 55
The Lady Bucs move to 2-0 on the season and traveled to last year’s State semi-finalist, Marquette Catholic (0-4) on Tuesday night. Look for the breakdown of this game in Saturday’s paper. On Friday night, the girls will be at Calamus-Wheatland (2-1).