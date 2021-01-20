WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Buccaneers girls basketball team got back on the winning track after a couple tough losses — A three point loss to Alburnett and a 4-point loss at Central City. The girlsstretched a 9-point first quarter lead into a 33-13 half-time lead.
1 2 3 4 T
Starmont 6 7 2 12 27
East Buchanan 17 16 13 12 58
“After a couple tough losses, it was a game we needed.” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “Starmont did what I thought they were going to do, force us to play a half-court offense against a packed in zone defense to slow the game down but our girls were patient and moved the ball really well.”
Junior Lauren Donlea paced the Bucs with 16 points and 10 steals. Donlea also had 6 assists and 8 rebounds. Sophomore Averiel Brady scored 8 points and also had 8 rebounds. Senior Olivia Fangman hit 2 three-pointers and ended with 7 points. Junior Lacy Anderegg, freshman Eden Brady and senior Kiera Hellenthal each had 5 points apiece. Senior Hannah McMurrin contributed with 6 points, while junior Kyara Pals had 4. Senior Lily Hersom finishes out the scoring with 2 points.
“We had 9 girls score, the most of any game.” added Coach Reck, “A couple girls who have seen limited playing time really stepped in and hit some big shots including Keira Hellenthal hitting a three-pointer in the 3rd quarter.”
Coach Reck added, “ It was nice to see some shots fall for us and the girls really enjoying themselves out there. In the middle of January and a couple months into the season, I was worried about losing two really close conference games and the mentality of the girls, but they have come to practice every day and give it their all and trying to get better, I am so pleased with the positive energy we have from our leaders.”
The Lady Bucs move to 7-5 on the season and were back in action, traveling to Maquoketa Valley (14-0) on Tuesday night. Look for game stats and analysis in Saturday’s paper. West Central (5-8) comes to town on Friday.