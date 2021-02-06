WINTHROP – The East Buchanan girls basketball team celebrated senior night on Tuesday night and looked to send those four girls off on a winning note, but it wasn’t to be as the Lady Bucs fall to Central City (11-8), 42-34.
“Seniors Keira Hellenthal, Lily Hersom, Emma Cook, Hannah McMurrin, and Olivia Fangman. They have stuck with us for 4 years and committed themselves to our program.” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “We have won 57 varsity games in their high school career, very proud of their commitment.”
East Buchanan got off to a quick start, leading 8-0 out of the gate and by the end of the first quarter it was 8-5. Central City went on a 13-0 run and the Bucs went scoreless for over 7 minutes and at halftime the score was Central City 22, East Buchanan 12.
“We never could get the lead back as our offense struggled last night.” added Coach Reck, “Kudos to Central City’s Sara Reid as we knew we had to stop her, but she still ended up scoring 24 points.”
The Lady Bucs played evenly with the Wildcats in the second half, but could not make up the 10 point deficit.
“We have to get better at communicating on defense, we struggle with that and it showed last night as Reid would be able to get open.” concluded Coach Reck, “We wanted to give our Seniors a memorable Senior night, but it didn’t go as we wanted. We have regroup fast as we have #9 ranked Springville coming up tonight.”
Juniors Lauren Donlea and Lacy Anderegg paced the Bucs with 10 points each. Donlea also had 6 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 assists. Sophomore Averiel Brady added 8 points, while senior Olivia Fangman scored 4. Junior Kyara Pals dropped in 2 points.
1 2 3 4 T
Central City 5 17 10 10 42
East Buchanan 8 4 10 12 34
Vs. Springville #9 RANKED
SPRINGVILLE – The Lady Bucs traveled to Springville on Wednesday for a makeup game with the Class 1A-No. 8 ranked Orioles.
Springville would win this one by the score of, 56-44 and raise their record to 16-3. A big first half by the Orioles propelled them to soar passed the Lady Bucs, but this game was closer than the score entails.
No stats were available come press time.
1 2 3 4 T
East Buchanan 13 6 9 16 44
Springville 19 14 8 15 56
The Lady Bucs move to 10-9 on the season. The girls game at Alburnett (11-8) on Friday night was snowed out. East Buchanan will be at Lansing Kee (9-9) on Tuesday night.