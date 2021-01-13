CENTRAL CITY – The girls basketball team traveled to Central City for a Tri-Rivers West showdown against the Wildcats (6-3). East Buchanan would lose a closely contested battle by the score of 39-35.
“Proud of our girls’ effort throughout the night, we played really hard but shooting was ice cold in the 1st half.” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “At one point we were 3 of 28 shooting, buckets were just not falling, credit to Central City for playing a good diamond and one defense and limited our leading scorer, Lauren Donlea to 10 points.”
The Bucs trailed by 9 at the half, but came out in the third quarter and out-scored the Wildcats by 6, pulling this to 3 points going into the fourth quarter. The Lady Bucs actually took the lead with 1 minute and 30 seconds remaining, but good free throw shooting by Central City clinched this one for the Wildcats.
“We did a great job in the 2nd half with our full court defense, forcing Central City to turn it over which led to some easy baskets to get some momentum going.” added Coach Reck, “Sara Reid, is a lights out scorer for the Wildcats, and she hit big bucket after big bucket for them down the stretch with some pretty good defense on her.”
Junior Lauren Donlea led the team with 10 points and 7 steals. Junior Lara Fox added 8 points. Junior Lacy Anderegg had 5 points, 3 assists and 3 steals, while sophomore Averiel Brady scored 3 points and added 12 rebounds. Freshman Eden Brady contributed with 5 points and seniors Lily Hersom and Hannah McMurrin contributed with 2 points eachg.
1 2 3 4 T
East Buc 4 4 15 12 35
Central City 11 6 9 13 39
Vs. Lisbon
LISBON – On Saturday, the East Buchanan teams traveled to Lisbon to take on the Lions (3-6). The Lady Bucs took out the frustrations on the Lions and ended a three game skid beating Lisbon 49-36.
“The girls came with the same high intensity pressure against Lisbon.” said Coach Reck, “They are an improved team from a year ago where we scored over 70 points. We gained the lead in the 1st quarter and never lost it.”
Lauren Donlea scored a career high, 24 points with 9 rebounds, 8 steals, and 5 assists. “She really took over in the 2nd half and put us on her back, scoring 19 points in the 3rd and 4th quarters including 8/8 free throws.” added Coach Reck, “We need her to be that aggressive.”
East Buchanan ran into a little foul trouble, so others had to step up, including freshman Eden Brady who had 6 points off the bench and Coach Reck says, “(Eden) played some really solid defense with no turnovers.”
Senior Lily Hersom also added 6 points off the bench in extended minutes. Anderegg had 3 points, while McMurrin added 3 points. Fox dropped in 4 points and Averiel Brady scored 2. Senior Olivia Fangman had a point.
“It was a great way to get things going heading to this week with Alburnett on Tuesday and Starmont Friday,” concluded Coach Reck.
1 2 3 4 T
East Buc 13 7 13 16 49
Lisbon 9 7 8 12 36
East Buchanan girls move to 6-4 on the season. Alburnett (6-4)on Tuesday night. Stats and analysis in Saturday’s paper. Starmont (3-9) will be in town on Friday night.