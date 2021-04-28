CENTRAL CITY — The East Buchanan Girls Golf Team traveled to Meadowview Golf Club in Central City to take on the Springville Orioles.
The Lady Bucs continue to improve as the season continues, and the girls improved by five strokes from the last time the team played at Meadowview Golf Club.
Team Score: Springville 232, East Buchanan Girls 250
Jaeden Hellenthal shot her low score of the year with a 54.
Ally Joyce shot a 58. “Ally Joyce recovered well after getting a 10 on her first hole,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “She kept her head in the round and really focused after her first hole.”
As Coach Reck stated, everybody that has played golf knows after you start your round with a hole that didn’t go your way, it could affect your entire round, but Coach Reck added that Ally didn’t let that happen.
Maya Huegel 65, Keira Hellenthal 73, Isabel Dolan 77.
For the boys, East Buchanan beat Springville 169-193. Senior Harley Nelson was the medalist with a 38.
“I was pleased with our play and was happy seeing us improve from when we played the course against Central City,” said Head Coach Scott Zhiss, “We continue to see good play from our top three as they take turns being medalist. Hopefully our consistency improves as the season goes on.”
INDIVIDUAL RANKING VARSITY
1 Harley Nelson East Buchanan 38
2 Ben Hesner East Buchanan 41
3 Trey Johnson East Buchanan 44
4 Aiden Cook East Buchanan 46
5 Hayden Nelson East Buchanan 49
6 Spencer DeMean Springville 50
6 Tommy Haganzick Springville 50
8 Dylan DeMean Springville 53
9 Keaton Kelly East Buchanan 55
9 Bryce Heyer Springville 55
11 Jake Heyer Springville 58
12 Luke Jordan Springville 62
INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS JV
1 Noah Walthart East Buchanan 42
2 Owen Reck East Buchanan 49
2 Cedric Sattgast East Buchanan 49
4 Sam Cook East Buchanan 52
5 Kirby Cook East Buchanan 57
6 Logan Lamparter East Buchanan 66
Luke Tempus East Buchanan 57
VS. ED-CO (April 26)
WINTHROP — Buffalo Creek Golf Course
Boys Golf:
East Buchanan 163
Ed-Co 191
Medalist: Trey Johnson (EB) 38
Girls Golf:
East Buchanan 247
Ed-Co 197
Medalist: Maddie Streicher (EC) 38
“On the first really beautiful night for golf in a while, the kids really enjoyed the night,” said girls head coach Nathan Reck.
Ally Joyce placed 3rd place in the meet, shooting a 54. Jaeden Hellenthal shot a 58 for the Bucs. For the boys, Harley Nelson won on a card back for runner-up shooting a 40.