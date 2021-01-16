Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FAYETTE– The Bucs traveled to North Fayette Valley High School, on January 12th, to compete in a quadrangular with Wapsie Valley, Bellevue and North Fayette Valley. The Bucs come away with two wins and a loss, losing only to Wapsie Valley.

East Buchanan 54 vs. Bellevue 22

138: Ethan Thompson (EABU) over Quintin Pickett (BELL) (Fall 1:01) 145: Tanner Thurn (EABU) over (BELL) (For.) 152: TJ Lau (EABU) over Casey Tath (BELL) (Fall 1:57) 160: Nick Stahr (EABU) over (BELL) (For.) 170: Tate Fults (EABU) over (BELL) (For.) 182: Jacob Waller (BELL) over (EABU) (For.) 195: Jack Hiland (BELL) over Bailey Thorpe (EABU) (Fall 1:41) 220: Luke Recker (EABU) over Ryder Michels (BELL) (Fall 0:27) 285: Caleb Dirks (EABU) over (BELL) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Will Steinbeck (BELL) over (EABU) (For.) 120: Sam Cook (EABU) over (BELL) (For.) 126: AJ Kremer (EABU) over (BELL) (For.) 132: Dustyn Talbot (BELL) over Colton Torres (EABU) (MD 14-6)

East Buchanan 31 vs. North Fayette Valley 29

106: Double Forfeit 113: Double Forfeit 120: Nick Koch (NFV) over Sam Cook (EABU) (TF 15-0 5:05) 126: Colton Torres (EABU) over (NFV) (For.) 132: AJ Kremer (EABU) over Dillion Sparrgrove (NFV) (Fall 1:11) 138: Jesse Grimes (NFV) over Ethan Thompson (EABU) (Dec 10-5) 145: Alex Streif (NFV) over Tanner Thurn (EABU) (Dec 9-7) 152: TJ Lau (EABU) over (NFV) (For.) 160: Tate Fults (EABU) over Dylan Lerch (NFV) (Fall 0:44) 170: Nick Stahr (EABU) over Val Boleyn (NFV) (MD 13-4) 182: Chase Cooley (NFV) over (EABU) (For.) 195: Kale Rodgers (NFV) over (EABU) (For.) 220: Isaiah Corbin (NFV) over Bailey Thorpe (EABU) (Fall 0:39) 285: Luke Recker (EABU) over Jackson Blue (NFV) (Dec 7-0)

East Buchanan 24 vs. Wapsie Valley 59

132: Isaiah Price (WAVA) over Colton Torres (EABU) (TF 20-3 3:45) 138: Brady Benning (WAVA) over Ethan Thompson (EABU) (Fall 1:14) 145: Tanner Thurn (EABU) over Tylen Hirsch (WAVA) (Inj. [time]) 152: TJ Lau (EABU) over Cannon Joerger (WAVA) (Fall 0:38) 160: jordon rubner (WAVA) over Nick Stahr (EABU) (Fall 0:56) 170: Tate Fults (EABU) over Sam Banger (WAVA) (Fall 1:21) 182: Derek Hilsenbeck (WAVA) over (EABU) (For.) 195: Keegon Brown (WAVA) over Bailey Thorpe (EABU) (Fall 0:46) 220: Luke Recker (EABU) over (WAVA) (For.) 285: Isiah Morse (WAVA) over Caleb Dirks (EABU) (Fall 1:11) 106: Easton Krall (WAVA) over (EABU) (For.) 113: Dawson Schmit (WAVA) over (EABU) (For.) 120: Cole Snyder (WAVA) over Sam Cook (EABU) (Fall 0:26) 126: Gavin Leistikow (WAVA) over AJ Kremer (EABU) (Fall 2:49)

WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Buccaneers wrestlers are still not at full strength, but they are improving with every dual. Still short-handed, the Bucs competed in a triangular, on January 14th, with North Linn and Ed-Co.

The Bucs come away with a couple wins, 30-27 and 66-18. Head Coach Brent Lenox added, “They competed with a lot grit. Missing a couple key pieces made the dual with NL a lot closer. Everyone had to do their job. Caleb Dierks had a big win last night at Heavyweight and also Tanner Thurn, first time back down to 138 had a big win against Blaine Baumgartner (16-3) – 6-4 in sudden victory — to seal the win. Everyone did their part and got the W.”

East Buchanan 66 vs. Edgewood Colesburg 18

160: Nick Stahr (EABU) over Logan Putz (EDCO) (Fall 0:41) 170: Tate Fults (EABU) over (EDCO) (For.) 182: Owen Michael (EDCO) over (EABU) (For.) 195: Bailey Thorpe (EABU) over (EDCO) (For.) 220: Luke Recker (EABU) over (EDCO) (For.) 285: Caleb Dirks (EABU) over (EDCO) (For.) 106: Peyton Gaul (EDCO) over (EABU) (For.) 113: Dawson Bergan (EDCO) over (EABU) (For.) 120: Sam Cook (EABU) over (EDCO) (For.) 126: Colton Torres (EABU) over (EDCO) (For.) 132: AJ Kremer (EABU) over Elijah Keck (EDCO) (Fall 0:57) 138: Ethan Thompson (EABU) over Connor Wilson (EDCO) (Fall 0:21) 145: Tanner Thurn (EABU) over Aaron Kloser (EDCO) (Fall 2:42) 152: TJ Lau (EABU) over Nathaniel Gaul (EDCO) (Fall 2:43)

East Buchanan 30 vs. North Linn 27

170: Jarin Peyton (NOLI) over Tate Fults (EABU) (Dec 8-2) 182: Landen Paul (NOLI) over (EABU) (For.) 195: Nathan Rechkemmer (NOLI) over Bailey Thorpe (EABU) (Fall 0:50) 220: Luke Recker (EABU) over (NOLI) (For.) 285: Caleb Dirks (EABU) over Matt Moyer (NOLI) (SV-1 1-0) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Double Forfeit 120: Cade Cook (NOLI) over Colton Torres (EABU) (Fall 1:24) 126: AJ Kremer (EABU) over Patrick Slaymaker (NOLI) (Fall 1:46) 132: Double Forfeit 138: Cael Bridgewater (NOLI) over (EABU) (For.) 145: Tanner Thurn (EABU) over Blaine Baumgartner (NOLI) (SV-1 6-4) 152: TJ Lau (EABU) over (NOLI) (For.) 160: Nick Stahr (EABU) over (NOLI) (For.)

