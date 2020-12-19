WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Buccaneer wrestling team hosted Oelwein and South Winneshiek Tuesday night in Winthrop. The Bucs are being affected by COVID-19 and were short-handed, but battled nonetheless.
“Our team went out and wrestled their hardest, even with quite a few wrestlers out on quarantine. Each and every wrestler wrestled at their best, and pushed through,” said Head Coach Brent Lennox. “We hope that we can continue to go out as a team cheer each other on and learn even more out on the mats.”
Standout wrestlers were Jaden Peyton wrestling at 106, Samuel Cook at 120, Tanner Thurn at 145, TJ Lau at 152, and Luke Recker at heavyweight. All five of these wrestlers won both matches they participated in.
South Winneshiek 48, East Buchanan 39
160: Zach Taylor (SOWI) over (EABU) (For.) 170: Quinn Huinker (SOWI) over Nick Stahr (EABU) (Dec 11-10) 182: Lane Quandahl (SOWI) over (EABU) (For.) 195: Tony Greve (SOWI) over (EABU) (For.) 220: Luke Recker (EABU) over (SOWI) (For.) 285: Caleb Dirks (EABU) over Brayden Bodensteiner (SOWI) (Fall 2:53) 106: Jaden Peyton (EABU) over Aiden Feickert (SOWI) (Dec 12-9) 113: Bo Wangsness (SOWI) over (EABU) (For.) 120: Sam Cook (EABU) over Chance Adam (SOWI) (Fall 0:26) 126: Ethan Maldonado (SOWI) over (EABU) (For.) 132: Kaden Bullerman (SOWI) over Colton Torres (EABU) (Fall 2:39) 138: Chase Adam (SOWI) over Ethan Thompson (EABU) (Dec 3-2) 145: Tanner Thurn (EABU) over Shawn Israel (SOWI) (Fall 2:56) 152: TJ Lau (EABU) over Toby Conway (SOWI) (Fall 0:51)
Oelwein 45, East Buchanan 28
170: Colton Roete (OELW) over Nick Stahr (EABU) (Fall 0:26) 182: Westin Woodson (OELW) over (EABU) (For.) 195: Austin Perry (OELW) over (EABU) (For.) 220: Double Forfeit 285: Luke Recker (EABU) over Cooper Smock (OELW) (MD 10-2) 106: Jaden Peyton (EABU) over Kale Berinobis (OELW) (Fall 4:31) 113: Aden Yearous (OELW) over (EABU) (For.) 120: Chris Platter (OELW) over (EABU) (For.) 126: Sam Cook (EABU) over Brandon Benter (OELW) (Fall 0:09) 132: Gavin Emery (OELW) over Colton Torres (EABU) (Dec 11-10) 138: Carsen Jeanes (OELW) over Ethan Thompson (EABU) (Fall 1:19) 145: Tanner Thurn (EABU) over Nolan Lamphier (OELW) (Fall 2:29) 152: TJ Lau (EABU) over Thyron Mathews (OELW) (Fall 0:46) 160: Logan Cockerham (OELW) over (EABU) (For.)