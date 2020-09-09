FAIRBANK – The East Buchanan Buccaneers traveled to Class A No. 6 Wapsie Valley last Friday night and, in a tale of two halves, the Bucs played extremely well in the first half, but not so much in the second half.
EB took the ranked Warriors into halftime in a scoreless tie.
“I thought the first half of football was one of the best we played in a long time,” said Head Coach Jerry Alden. “Wapsie is very explosive on offense with so much speed I thought we really controlled them in the first half of the game on the line of scrimmage.”
The Bucs had opportunities to score in the first half, but mental penalties and mistakes set them back.
Two big plays in the second half really changed the momentum of the game, but Coach Alden said that his team never quit playing.
“Wapsie is a senior-dominated team with 10 of 11 senior starters, and they don’t make a lot of mistakes,” added Coach Alden. “Our young guys are learning probably sooner than they thought on the varsity level, but as long as they keep working hard they will continue to get better and play with more confidence.”
Offensively, Coach Alden was really pleased with his offensive line and the run game as the Bucs rushed for 171 yards.
East Buchanan will open up district play Friday night at home against Maquoketa Valley. Coach Alden says that he hopes to get a few of his injured players back who have not played yet this season.
1 2 3 4 T
East Buchanan 0 0 0 8 8
Wapsie Valley 0 0 13 20 33
Stats were not readily available at press time.