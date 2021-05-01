GUTTENBERG — The East Buchanan Buccaneers girls track team traveled to Guttenberg to Clayton Ridge High School to compete in the Clayton Ridge Eagles Girls Meet on Tuesday, April 27.
As the weather gets hotter, so do the Lady Bucs, as they are starting to hit their stride and reach their potential. The girls had personal bests in several events and Coach Suzanne Goeller is pleased with the team’s progress.
“Overall, we had great times last night and some of our best hand offs,” said Coach Goeller.
Top performer for the Lady Bucs was Lauren Donlea in the 100-meter hurdles. Donlea finished second with a time of 17.37. Lacy Anderegg placed third in the long jump, while Averiel Brady also had a 3rd place in the 1500-meter run, which was a personal best of 6:10.11.
“We ran the 4x100 for the first time this year and I was very pleased with the hand offs and their time of 56.70,” added Coach Goeller.
100M DASH:
6. Lauren Donlea EB 13.94
11. Lacy Anderegg EB 14.36
200M DASH:
9. Eden Brady EB 31.48
15. Jordyne Stone EB 36.86
400M DASH:
11. Jordyne Stone EB 1:24.10
100M HURDLES:
2. Lauren Donlea EB 17.37
1600M RUN:
3. Averiel Brady EB 6:10.11
DISCUS:
11. Allyson Krum EB 56-01
14. Jordyne Stone EB 45-05
LONG JUMP:
3. Lacy Anderegg EB 14-09.00
9. Maya Webster EB 13-01.50
SHOT PUT:
13. Allyson Krum EB 17-07.00
4X100M RELAY:
4. EB: Lauren Donlea, Maya Webster, Eden Brady & Lacy Anderegg 56.70
4X200M RELAY:
5. EB: Maya Webster, Averiel Brady, Allyson Krum & Eden Brady 2:16.46
Next up for the East Buchanan girls, they competed Thursday, April 29 at MFL-MarMac, and will be at Ed-Co on Tuesday, May 4.