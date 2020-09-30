ALBURNETT – The East Buchanan Bucs racked up only 202 total yards of offense, and the defense hung tough, but it wasn’t enough as they lost another close game. Alburnett (2-2) defeated the EB football team by a score of 14-0.
1 2 3 4 T
East Buchanan 0 0 0 0 0
Alburnett 7 0 7 0 14
PASSING:
Athlete C/ATT PCT YDS YPC TDS INT RTG
#11, TJ Lau, SR 11/24 45.8% 110 10.0 0 0 84.3
RUSHING:
Athlete CAR YDS YPC TDS LONG
#11, TJ Lau, SR 4 29 7.3 0 0
#23, Kaden Brockmeyer, SR 9 28 3.1 0 0
#35, Connor Williams, JR 12 35 2.9 0 0
RECEIVING:
Athlete REC YDS YPC TDS LONG
#5, AJ Kremer, SR 3 34 11.3 0 0
#8, Hunter Bowers, FR 2 9 4.5 0 0
#23, Kaden Brockmeyer, SR 1 7 7.0 0 0
#35, Connor Williams, JR 5 60 12.0 0 0
East Buchanan falls to 1-4 on the season. The Bucs will be home this Friday night, hosting the North Linn Lynx (2-3).