Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

EB softball Eden Brady 063021

Freshman Eden Brady struck out 12 batters in Game 1 vs. Midland on Monday, June 28. This is a career high for the young pitcher.

 Photo by Roger Johnson

DELHI – The East Buchanan Lady Buccaneers traveled to Delhi on Thursday, June 24, for a doubleheader against the Wildcats of Maquoketa Valley (10-17).

Game 1

The Lady Bucs battled hard and had good pitching from freshman Eden Brady, but in the end, the defense didn’t help her, committing four errors. East Buchanan would lose, 6-4.

Eden Brady went 6 innings, giving up only 1 earned run on 7 hits, striking out 5 batters.

Junior center fielder Lauren Donlea was 3 for 4 with 2 doubles, scoring a run, and stealing a base. Junior Lacy Anderegg was 1 for 3, while Eden Brady added a hit in 4 at-bats and scored a run. Eighth-grade right fielder Andelyn Cabalka was 1 for 3 with a stolen base. Another eighth-grade talent, Laynee Hogan, went 1 for 3 with an RBI, stealing a base, and scoring a run. Junior Kyara Pals added a hit and scored a run, and eighth grade left fielder Cheyenne Beeh stole a base.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

East Buchanan 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 4

Maquoketa Valley 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 6

Game 2

The Lady Bucs jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but a big fourth inning by the Wildcats put them down 6-3, and that was enough as East Buchanan would lose another close one, 8-5.

Laynee Hogan would start in the circle for the Lady Bucs and go 3 very strong innings, not giving up a hit, but walking 6 batters. Hogan struck out 2. Eden Brady would come on in relief and go 3 innings, allowing 4 runs (2 earned) on 4 hits.

The girls were very patient at the plate, working 10 walks and 2 hits in the game. Eden Brady and Cabalka had the only 2 hits for East Buchanan.

“Our defense struggled,” said Head Coach Marcy Fox. “Those are two games that should have been ours. Still stings.”

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

East Buchanan 2 1 0 0 2 0 0 5

Maquoketa Valley 0 0 1 5 0 2 0 8

Vs. Midland

WINTHROP – On Monday, June 28, the Lady Buccaneers hosted the Midland Eagles (7-23) for a Tri-Rivers cross-division matchup.

Game 1

Freshman sensation Eden Brady was in the circle for East Buchanan and was outstanding, going 7 innings and giving up just 2 hits, striking out a career-high 12 batters. Brady gave up just 2 runs (1 earned) in the 8-2 win.

Junior center fielder Lauren Donlea had 2 hits in 4 at-bats, stealing a base, and scoring 2 runs. Junior shortstop Lacy Anderegg knocked in 2 runs, while Eden Brady was 1 for 3 with 2 RBI and scored a run. Junior three-bagger Kyara Pals went 1 for 3, scoring 2 runs, and stealing a base. Eighth grade left fielder Cheyenne Beeh added a hit and scored 2 runs. Senior first baseman Emma Cook had a single and drove in 2 runs.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

Midland 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 2

East Buchanan 0 0 2 0 4 2 0 8

Game 2

In the nightcap, the Eagles would score first, plating 2 runs in the top half of the first inning, but the Lady Bucs would come right back with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning.

A 3-run third inning and a 4-run fourth inning put this game away for the girls, as they would get superb pitching again from freshman Eden Brady. Brady scattered just 3 hits over 7 innings, striking out 5 and allowing 3 runs (1 earned). Brady would get the win, 9-3.

Donlea stays hot, going 2 for 4 and scoring 2 runs. Anderegg, with another good game, added 2 hits in 3 at-bats, drove in 3 runs, and scored a run. Eden Brady was 1 for 4, including a double and 3 RBI. Cabalka went 1 for 3 with an RBI. Hogan had a hit and scored a run, while sophomore Frankie Dolan was 1 for 1, knocking in a run, and scoring a run.

“Again, Eden Brady was a trooper and pitched both games for us,” said Fox. “She was moving the ball really well, and our defense was tight. It was a fun night.”

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

Midland 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 3

East Buchanan 1 0 3 4 0 1 0 9

East Buchanan moves to 9-19 on the year, and will be back in action on Thursday night when the team travels to Starmont (6-20) for two games.

Tags

Trending Food Videos