DELHI – The East Buchanan Lady Buccaneers traveled to Delhi on Thursday, June 24, for a doubleheader against the Wildcats of Maquoketa Valley (10-17).
Game 1
The Lady Bucs battled hard and had good pitching from freshman Eden Brady, but in the end, the defense didn’t help her, committing four errors. East Buchanan would lose, 6-4.
Eden Brady went 6 innings, giving up only 1 earned run on 7 hits, striking out 5 batters.
Junior center fielder Lauren Donlea was 3 for 4 with 2 doubles, scoring a run, and stealing a base. Junior Lacy Anderegg was 1 for 3, while Eden Brady added a hit in 4 at-bats and scored a run. Eighth-grade right fielder Andelyn Cabalka was 1 for 3 with a stolen base. Another eighth-grade talent, Laynee Hogan, went 1 for 3 with an RBI, stealing a base, and scoring a run. Junior Kyara Pals added a hit and scored a run, and eighth grade left fielder Cheyenne Beeh stole a base.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
East Buchanan 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 4
Maquoketa Valley 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 6
Game 2
The Lady Bucs jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but a big fourth inning by the Wildcats put them down 6-3, and that was enough as East Buchanan would lose another close one, 8-5.
Laynee Hogan would start in the circle for the Lady Bucs and go 3 very strong innings, not giving up a hit, but walking 6 batters. Hogan struck out 2. Eden Brady would come on in relief and go 3 innings, allowing 4 runs (2 earned) on 4 hits.
The girls were very patient at the plate, working 10 walks and 2 hits in the game. Eden Brady and Cabalka had the only 2 hits for East Buchanan.
“Our defense struggled,” said Head Coach Marcy Fox. “Those are two games that should have been ours. Still stings.”
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
East Buchanan 2 1 0 0 2 0 0 5
Maquoketa Valley 0 0 1 5 0 2 0 8
Vs. Midland
WINTHROP – On Monday, June 28, the Lady Buccaneers hosted the Midland Eagles (7-23) for a Tri-Rivers cross-division matchup.
Game 1
Freshman sensation Eden Brady was in the circle for East Buchanan and was outstanding, going 7 innings and giving up just 2 hits, striking out a career-high 12 batters. Brady gave up just 2 runs (1 earned) in the 8-2 win.
Junior center fielder Lauren Donlea had 2 hits in 4 at-bats, stealing a base, and scoring 2 runs. Junior shortstop Lacy Anderegg knocked in 2 runs, while Eden Brady was 1 for 3 with 2 RBI and scored a run. Junior three-bagger Kyara Pals went 1 for 3, scoring 2 runs, and stealing a base. Eighth grade left fielder Cheyenne Beeh added a hit and scored 2 runs. Senior first baseman Emma Cook had a single and drove in 2 runs.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Midland 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 2
East Buchanan 0 0 2 0 4 2 0 8
Game 2
In the nightcap, the Eagles would score first, plating 2 runs in the top half of the first inning, but the Lady Bucs would come right back with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning.
A 3-run third inning and a 4-run fourth inning put this game away for the girls, as they would get superb pitching again from freshman Eden Brady. Brady scattered just 3 hits over 7 innings, striking out 5 and allowing 3 runs (1 earned). Brady would get the win, 9-3.
Donlea stays hot, going 2 for 4 and scoring 2 runs. Anderegg, with another good game, added 2 hits in 3 at-bats, drove in 3 runs, and scored a run. Eden Brady was 1 for 4, including a double and 3 RBI. Cabalka went 1 for 3 with an RBI. Hogan had a hit and scored a run, while sophomore Frankie Dolan was 1 for 1, knocking in a run, and scoring a run.
“Again, Eden Brady was a trooper and pitched both games for us,” said Fox. “She was moving the ball really well, and our defense was tight. It was a fun night.”
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Midland 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 3
East Buchanan 1 0 3 4 0 1 0 9
East Buchanan moves to 9-19 on the year, and will be back in action on Thursday night when the team travels to Starmont (6-20) for two games.