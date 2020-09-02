CASCADE — The East Buchanan volleyball team traveled to Cascade last Saturday for Cascade’s home tournament and left winless, dropping 3 matches.
The Bucs faced off against No. 2 Dyersville Beckman in the first match of the day, losing both sets, 21-8.
Junior Lauren Donlea had 3 kills on 5 attempts to lead the team. Juniors Lacy Anderegg and Lara Fox and sophomore Averiel Brady added 1 kill apiece.
In the second match of the day, the Lady Bucs and the Monticello Panthers squared off. EB played well the first game, winning 21-15. They dropped the second set, 21-12 and then lost 15-4 in the final set.
Brady had 5 kills on 7 attempts to lead the team. Fox added 4 kills on 14 attempts, and Donlea had 2 2ills. Defensively, junior Ally Joyce had 6 digs and senior Kiera Hellenthal contributed with 3 digs and an ace.
Jesup was the opponent in the final match of the day and, unfortunately, the results were the same, losing the match 2-0 (21-10, 21-14).
Fox had 2 kills on 8 attempts and Brady, Donlea, and Anderegg added 1 kill each. Junior Taylor Russell had 2 aces.