CENTRAL CITY – The East Buchanan Lady Buccaneers traveled to Central City (10-7) on September 29 for a Tri-Rivers Conference West matchup.
The Bucs played hard, but dropped the match, 3-0.
1 2 3 4 5 T
East Buchanan 16 17 6 — — 0
Central City 25 25 25 — — 3
STARMONT – On October 1, the Bucs headed to Starmont to face the Stars (11-12) in conference play. The Bucs were no match for the Stars, and lost, 3-0.
1 2 3 4 5 T
East Buchanan 8 16 8 — — 0
Starmont 25 25 25 — — 3
“Thursday was a tough match, but we knew that going into it,” said Head Coach Andrea Young. “Head Coach Robert Goedken has historically run a successful program for the Stars, and has a very strong team again this year.”
Even though the score did not reflect a win, Coach Young said that she thinks this is the best game the Bucs have played all season.
“The girls played hard through the very end,” Young added. “Ultimately, this was a defensive game for us, as we found ourselves stuck in defensive mode for the majority of the matchup.”
East Buchanan had 6 blocks at the net with Averiel Brady assisting in 3. The Lady Bucs had 27 digs, of which 8 came from the libero, Ally Joyce.
“I continue to see great progress from this team, concluded Coach Young, “and I am proud of how hard this group of girls has been working.”
Stats were not readily available at press time. The Lady Bucs drop to 3-11 on the year, and were home on Tuesday to host Edgewood-Colesburg (12-10). They will travel to Hudson on Saturday, and Belle Plaine (14-6) is on the docket.