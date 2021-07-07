The East Buchanan baseball team is starting to hit its stride at a perfect time of the season, when postseason play is just around the corner. The Bucs have won four straight, and are starting to hit the ball, mixed with pretty good pitching.
STARMONT – The Bucs traveled to Starmont on Thursday, July 1, for a Tri-Rivers West doubleheader. The Bucs would pound the Stars into submission, scoring 38 runs in 2 games.
In Game 1, the Bucs jumped all over Stars pitching, scoring 4 runs in the top half of the first inning, and added 11 runs in the third. Thirteen hits paired with 13 walks, and the Bucs would win this one, 20-8.
Sophomore Chance Beeh was on the mound for the Bucs, going 4 innings, giving up 6 runs (5 earned) on 6 hits, and striking out 5. Beeh would get the win and raise his record to 2-3 on the season.
Senior Brady Cornell had 3 hits, all doubles, and knocked in 5 runs, while scoring 4 runs. Freshman Cody Fox also had 3 hits in 3 at-bats, driving in 4 runs and scoring twice. Beeh had 2 RBI on a single and scored a run. Junior Aiden Cook went 1 for 2 with 3 walks and drove in a run, while scoring 2 runs. Senior Trey Johnson, with a good game, drove in 2 runs on 2 hits, including a double, and scoring a run. Freshman Tanner Thurn was 1 for 2 with 3 walks and scored a run. Senior Harley Nelson added a hit in 4 at-bats, drove in 1 run, and scored a run. Senior Kaden Brockmeyer went 1 for 3, scoring a run. Junior Keaton Kelly walked 4 times, scoring 4 times, and stole 2 bases.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
EB 4 2 11 0 3 0 0 20
Starmont 0 1 4 1 2 0 0 8
In the nightcap, this game was over in the top half of the first inning when East Buchanan exploded for 8 runs. By the third inning, the Bucs had a 15-0 lead.
The Bucs pounded out 14 hits in this contest, and Brady Cornell pitched a solid game, going all 5 innings, giving up just 3 hits and 3 runs. Cornell struck out 11 batters and gained his fourth win of the year. Final score was 18-3.
Brady Cornell had himself a night. Along with his 3 hits in the first game, he added 4 more hits in the second game, going 4 for 5 with a double and an RBI. Kelly went 1 for 4 with a run batted in and scored a run, stealing 2 bases. Aiden Cook was 2 for 4 with 3 RBI, stealing a base, and scoring 2 runs. Fox had a good night, adding 2 more hits in Game 2, knocking in a run and scoring a run. Beeh was 1 for 2, and Johnson knocked in a run on a single, scoring 2 runs. Thurn was 2 for 3 with a triple and drove in 2 runs, while scoring 3 runs. Nelson added a hit in 3 at-bats, with 1 RBI and scored 3 runs. Brockmeyer had a double and 1 RBI, stealing a base and scored 2 runs. Sophomore Jaden Peyton was 1 for 1 and scored a run.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
EB 8 4 3 0 3 0 0 18
Starmont 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 3
Vs. Prince of Peace
WINTHROP – On Monday, July 5, the Bucs were home hosting the Prince of Peace Irish (3-14) for a single game. East Buchanan continues to hit the ball, scoring 9 runs on 10 team hits to win this one, 9-1.
“We have been hitting and playing small ball as well as we have all year over the past week,” said Head Coach Adam Riniker. “Some kids are stepping up at the plate and willing to lay down bunts and seeing the ball better and keeping it on the ground rather than popping it up as we have in the past.”
Brady Cornell was on the mound, going the distance and giving up just 1 hit, 1 run, walking 1, and striking out 9 batters.
The Bucs stole 12 bases on 14 attempts, led by Aiden Cook’s 4 stolen bases. Thurn had 2 stolen bases, and Kelly, Johnson, Peyton, Brockmeyer, Will Hansen, and Hunter Bowers each had one.
Cook had 3 hits in 3 at-bats and drove in a run, while Thurn went 2 for 3, scoring 2 runs. Kelly was 1 for 4, scoring a run, and Beeh had 2 hits, including a double, in 4 at-bats, knocking in 1 run. Johnson was 1 for 2, and Peyton had an RBI on a single.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Prince of Peace 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
East Buchanan 1 2 2 1 1 2 0 9
The Bucs move their record to 10-11 on the year and will travel to Maquoketa Valley (18-7) on Saturday to start postseason play.
“Coming into postseason drawing Maquoketa Valley is a good draw for us,” added Riniker. “Brady Cornell pitched a 13-strikeout game last time against them, and we just couldn’t get the bats going. If we hit like we have been hitting that past week, and if Brady Cornell and company pitch well, I think we could surprise the Wildcats as to what type of team we really are.”
Game is a 5 p.m. start on July 10.