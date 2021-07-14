Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DELHI – The East Buchanan Buccaneer baseball team traveled to Maquoketa Valley (20-7) on Saturday for a first-round postseason game.

The Bucs ran into some great pitching by Wildcat senior Tony Offerman, who struck out 11 en route to a 4-1 win.

Senior Brady Cornell went 6 strong innings for the Bucs and scattered only 4 hits, but allowed 4 runs, striking out 6.

K. Kelly-Jr LF 0-3

A. Cook-Jr 2B 0-2 HBP SB

B. Cornell-Sr P 1-3

C. Fox-Fr 3B 0-3

C. Beeh-So C 0-2 CS

T. Johnson-Sr RF 1-3 RBI

T. Thurn-Fr DH 1-3

Har. Nelson-Sr 1B 0-2

K. Brockmeyer-Sr CF 0-2

H. Bowers-Fr 0-0 RUN SB

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

EB 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1

MV 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 4

The Bucs finished with a 10-12 record and will graduate four seniors, Brady Cornell, Trey Johnson, Harley Nelson, and Kaden Brockmeyer.

