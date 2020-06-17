WHEATLAND – The East Buchanan Buccaneers softball team traveled to Calamus-Wheatland to open the 2020 season. The Bucs came away with a hard fought win in game two, to salvage a split for the night.
The first game was a battle that saw the Warriors come away with a 5-3 win. Head Coach Marcy Fox says, “I’m disappointed in the loss of the first game. We had to get the jitters worked out.”
Lara Fox went six innings, giving up 5 runs on 7 hits (4 of them earned). She walked three and struck out five. “Lara Fox threw a good game and had good defense behind her. Just a few mishaps gave them the runs to win,” added Coach Fox.
In game two, the Bucs bats came to life with an 8-7 win. Coach Fox was encouraged by the girls efforts, “We found our bats in the second game with Eden Brady getting the win. Both games were positive and we are looking forward to this season! Young pitchers but strong! Future looks bright!”
Junior, Klera Hellenthal went 3 for 4 on the night with a base on ball and a sacrifice. Sophomore, Lauren Donlea had three hits, which included two doubles and three rbi’s (runs batted in). Donlea also stole a base. Junior, Emma Cook went 4 for 7 on the night, which included a home run in the second game. Coach Fox adds, “First of many we hope! Very strong swing!”
Eden Brady went a strong seven innings in the night cap to get the win, giving up eight hits and seven runs, but only five earned.
UP NEXT
Next up for the Lady Bucs, is a home game matchup against Marquette-Catholic on Thursday, beginning at 5 p.m.