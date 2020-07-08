LISBON – The Bucs headed to Lisbon for a softball doubleheader last Thursday night and came away with a split against Class 1A, eighth-ranked Lisbon.
In game one, the Lisbon Lions scored 5 runs in the third and 4 more in the fourth to seal this one, going away, 10-2.
Sophomore Lara Fox was in the circle for the Bucs and scattered 8 hits over 6 innings, giving up 10 runs, but only 5 were earned. The defense didn’t help Fox out, committing 5 errors in the game.
Sophomore centerfielder Lauren Donlea continues to be a consistent leadoff for the Bucs, going 3 for 3 at the plate and scoring 2 runs while stealing a base. Senior shortstop Olivia Donlea added 3 hits in 3 at-bats, including a double and an RBI (runs batted in). She also stole a base.
In the nightcap, youngster Eden Brady was on the mound for the Bucs and, overall, she pitched a great game. Brady gave up 3 earned runs on 9 hits, but held this high-powered team scoreless until the seventh inning.
While the pitching was stellar, the Bucs’ offense had 7 hits and took advantage of 6 Lisbon errors. The Bucs scored a run in the first inning and added 5 more in the third, and that’s all they would need.
The Lions scored 4 of their own in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough and the East Buchanan Bucs come away with a big win over a ranked team, 6-4.
Lauren Donlea added 2 hits in 4 at-bats and scored twice. Donlea is batting .513 on the season and is 10 for 10 in stolen bases. Eden Brady helped herself with 3 hits, including a double and 3 RBI. Olivia Donlea added a hit in 4 at-bats, while sophomore third-bagger Kyara Pals knocked in a run on 1 hit.
Head Coach Marcy Fox added, “It was very exciting night. To split with Lisbon is quite a feat! This heat is really adding to the fun of it all. But, we are all playing in it so we can’t complain.”
Vs. Maquoketa Valley
WINTHROP – Maquoketa Valley came to town on Monday night for a double dip conference tilt. The Bucs split this series, losing the first game,, 8-6 and winning the nightcap, 13-8.
“Last night’s games were a little disappointing,” Coach Fox said. “We can’t have that many errors going into the postseason.”
In the first game of the night, the Wildcats took an early lead and held off a late Bucs rally to win a close, hard-fought game. Maquoketa Valley scored first with 1 run in the first inning and added 2 more in the top half of the third. Three more for the Wildcats in the fifth inning made this a 6-0 game. But the Bucs came stormin’ back with 6 of their own in the bottom of the sixth inning to make this a 7-6 game. The Wildcats added another run in their half of the seventh inning and that was enough to win it.
Lara Fox was on the mound for the Bucs and went the distance, giving up 8 runs, but only 2 earned, on 8 hits. Fox struck out 11 batters.
Fox was also 2 for 3 at the plate, with 2 runs batted in. Averiel Brady added 2 hits in 4 at-bats, scoring once. Olivia Donlea went 1 for 4 and knocked in a run.
Game two saw Maquoketa Valley take a 4-0 lead in the second inning, but East Buchanan plated 6 runs in the bottom half of the second to take a 6-4 lead. The Bucs added 3 more in the third to take a commanding 9-4 lead, just to see the Wildcats score 4 runs in the fourth inning to make this a 9-8 game. The Bucs had another big inning in the sixth, when they scored 4 more runs and that’s how this one ended.
Olivia Donlea was 2 for 4 and drove in 2 runs. Eden Brady added 2 hits in 4 at-bats and had an RBI. Emma Cook knocked in 2 runs on a hit and Averiel Brady went 1 for 2 with 2 walks and 1 RBI. Lakyn Beyer was 2 for 2 at the plate and drove in a run.
“We have another tough game on the road this week with Central City,” added Coach Fox. “Our bats need to be working and working well.”
The Bucs move their record to 9-4 on the season.
Next Up
Next up for the Bucs, they travel to Central City on Thursday for a battle of 9-4 teams.