WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Bucs’ softball team was home last Thursday night hosting Marquette-Catholic for a twin bill. The Bucs won the first game, 3-2, and lost the second game, 12-5.
In game one, it took nine innings to decide this one with EB scoring two in the third inning and adding one more in the ninth to win it.
Sophomore Lara Fox was in the circle for the Bucs and went the distance, scattering just six hits along the way. Head Coach Marcy Fox was satisfied with the girls’ effort.
“I thought last night went really well. Lara Fox pitched a really good game with 13 strikeouts in game one.”
Lara Fox went 1 for 4, but had a big triple for the Bucs. Sophomore Lauren Donlea added two hits in four at-bats with a triple of her own. Sophomore Kyara Pals had two RBI (runs batted in) on a double. Eighth grade second baseman Eden Brady added one hit, and that was the game winner in the ninth, to drive in Fox from third. Junior Emma Cook and senior Olivia Donlea each had a hit for the Bucs.
In game two, East Buchanan fell behind early, but this was a 3-2 game when the wheels fell off in the fourth. The Mohawks plated eight runs to make this an 11-3 game after 4 innings. The Bucs battled back with three of their own in the bottom half of the fifth, but could not make up for the big inning Marquette-Catholic had.
Coach Fox was still feeling confiden. “We had one bad inning in the entire night. I saw a lot of good things and things we need to work on.”
Youngster Eden Brady took the mound for the Bucs in game two. She lasted three innings and had two strikeouts.
“Eden Brady, only being an eighth grader, will learn and grow from last night’s game,” concluded Coach Fox. “She had one bad inning.”
Lauren Donlea had two hits in three at-bats and scored two runs while stealing a base. Junior Emma Cook had an RBI on a double. Pals added a triple and an RBI, and freshman Averiel Brady had a hit in three at-bats.
The Bucs’ game at Easton Valley Monday night was postponed due to rain. The girls are back home tonight hosting Ed-Co, starting at 5 p.m.