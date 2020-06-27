WINTHROP – The East Buchanan softball team is on a roll, winning three games this week against Tri-Rivers Conference opponents.
Vs. Easton Valley
On Monday night, the Easton Valley Hawks (0-3) came to town for one game. The Bucs won this one, 12-1.
Sophomore Lara Fox pitched a complete game, scattering five hits and giving up one earned run. She struck out seven and walked four.
Sophomore Lauren Donlea had two hits in four at-bats, including a double, and knocked in two runs and stole two bases. Senior Olivia Donlea was 2 for 4 with two RBI (runs batted in). Eighth grader Eden Brady had an RBI on one hit along with junior first baseman Emma Cook, who added an RBI on one hit, but walked three times. Sophomore third baseman Kyara Pals had two hit for the Bucs, and Lara Fox contributed with two hits, including a double and an RBI. Fox also stole two bases. Senior catcher Lakyn Beyer added a hit in three at-bats and was hit-by-pitch twice.
Every batter for East Buchanan walked at least one time. They had 14 walks total as a team and two hit-by-pitch.
Vs. Ed-Co
On Wednesday night, they played host to Edgewood-Colesburg (5-4) for two games, winning the first game, 4-0, and the second game, 14-1.
In game one, the Bucs had six hits, but the pitching was excellent and four runs was enough. Lara Fox gave up just three hits and walked one batter in seven innings, lowering her ERA (earned run average) to 1.93.
Lauren Donlea had two hits in four at-bats and stole two more bases to give her seven on the year. Emma Cook drove in two runs on one hit, including a double. Eden Brady added two hits and scored twice. Lara Fox had a hit and drove in one run. Freshman Averiel Brady had an RBI.
In game two, the Bucs exploded out of the gate, scoring two runs in the first and three more in the second, then adding nine runs in the third. The Bucs had 12 hits as a team.
Eighth grader Eden Brady was very impressive in the circle for the Bucs, only giving up two hits and one run while striking out one.
Olivia Donlea had a great game at the plate with 3 hits in as many at-bats, driving in one run and scoring three times. Emma Cook drove in 3 runs on two hits, including a double. Kyara Pals was 2 for 3 with one RBI and two stolen bases. Lara Fox knocked in a run on one hit. Averiel Brady added a hit and one RBI. Lauren Donlea was 1 for 1 with two walks and stole a base. Donlea scored three times.
Head Coach Marcy Fox commented, “I was very happy with the wins! The girls’ performance, defense and offense! The bats are really starting to come alive. Our pitchers are growing in confidence every game. Hoping to carry it over into next week.”
The East Buchanan Bucs are now 5-2 on the season. Next up for the Lady Bucs, Starmont (0-4) comes to town on Monday, June 29, for a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.