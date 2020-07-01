WINTHROP – East Buchanan girls’ softball team has been on a roll as of late, winning their fifth straight game and raising their record to 7-2 on the season.
The Bucs hosted the Stars of Starmont on Monday night, taking both games of the doubleheader, 13-2 and 11-6.
In game one, the Bucs exploded for 12 runs in the fifth inning to take total command of this one and win going away.
Sophomore pitcher Lara Fox was in the circle for the Bucs and had another outstanding performance, going 5 innings and giving up just 2 hits and striking out 5. Fox is now 4-1 on the season.
The young eighth grade second baseman Eden Brady had two hits and drove in one with a double, while scoring 2 runs. She also stole two bases. Senior shortstop Olivia Donlea had 3 hits, including a double, and stole a base. Junior first baseman Emma Cook went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI (runs batted in). She also had 2 stolen bases and scored 2 runs. Lara Fox had a hit and an RBI, while senior backstop Lakyn Beyer had a great game, going 2 for 3 with 1 run knocked in.
In game two, the Stars scored first, but they could not hold off the offensive charge from the Bucs as they scored 3 in the bottom of the first and 5 more in the fourth inning to make this an 8-3 game. Three more runs came across in the sixth to put this one away for the Bucs, 11-6.
The terrific young athlete Eden Brady went 7 innings, scattering 5 hits and striking out 3, while walking 6.
Sophomore centerfielder Lauren Donlea was back to her normal self, getting on base 3 times on 2 singles and a double while driving in a run. She scored twice and stole a base. Sophomore Kyara Pals had an outstanding game, going 3 for 4 and scoring 3 runs while stealing 4 bases. Freshman leftfielder Averiel Brady contributed with a hit in 3 at-bats, while Emma Cook had a single and an RBI.
Next up for the Bucs, they travel to Class 1A,10th-ranked Lisbon on Thursday for a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.