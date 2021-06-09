WINTHROP –The East Buchanan Buccaneer baseball team has had a good start to the season, including a sweep of the Wildcats of Central City (0-7) on Thursday, June 3.
GAME 1
The Bucs would score 15 runs on 11 hits and steal 10 bases. An 11-run second inning put this one away early.
“It was nice to start of the season, beating two of the three teams and sweeping those teams,” said Head Coach Adam Riniker. “Our mentality this year was to have fun and run the bases aggressively.”
Freshman leftfielder Hunter Bowers went 1 for 4 and stole a base, while freshman Tanner Thurn stole 3 bases and scored 3 runs on a double and 2 walks. Senior third baseman Brady Cornell was 1 for 3 and knocked in a run, and stole 2 bases. Freshman first baseman Cody Fox was 1 for 4, and junior backstop Aiden Cook had 2 hits in 4 at-bats while knocking in 2 runs. Junior shortstop Keaton Kelly had a double and 3 RBI. Sophomore second baseman Chance Beeh was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI. Sophomore pitcher Gram Erickson was 1 for 3 with an RBI. Senior centerfielder Kaden Brockmeyer had triple and an RBI.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Central City 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 4
East Buchanan 4 11 0 0 0 0 0 15
GAME 2
East Buchanan used an early 6-run first inning to propel them to a 14-3 win in the second game.
Eighth-grade pitcher Will Hansen would be on the mound for the Bucs, going 2 innings and scattering 2 hits, allowing 3 runs (2 earned), and striking out 2. Chance Beeh would relieve him in the third inning and go 3 strong innings, giving up no hits and striking out 3.
The “Running Bucs” used 13 stolen bases to create runs, and pounded out 9 hits. Fox was 2 for 3 and had an RBI. Cornell was 2 for 3 with a double and 3 RBI. Beeh had a single and 2 RBI. Bowers added 2 doubles and knocked in 2 runs. Senior Trey Johnson, making his season debut, went 1 for 2 and had 2 RBI. Senior Harley Nelson also making his season debut, and went 1 for 3, driving in a run.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Central City 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3
East Buchanan 6 3 2 3 0 0 0 14
“We have the toughest 7 days of our season coming up with Easton Valley, Alburnett, and Lisbon,” added Coach Riniker. “Our goal is to compete in these games and hopefully get a few wins against some of the best teams in our conference.”
Riniker added that the team will need great pitching from the core three, Cornell, Beeh, and Erickson, and will need to continue to hit well with Cornell, Fox, and Thurn and steal bases with Bucs speedsters like Bowers and Brockmeyer.
The Bucs were back on the road on Monday night against East Valley (4-2). Stats and results were not readily available come press time. The boys will host Alburnett (4-2) on Wednesday before hosting No. 5 North Linn (7-0) on Thursday.