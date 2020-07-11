WINTHROP – The Bucs split a doubleheader with Maquoketa Valley on Monday night, winning the first game, 9-2, and dropping the second game, 4-2.
In game one, great pitching and timely hitting helped the Bucs come out on top.
Coach Van Scoyoc said, “The message going into the doubleheader last night was that, win or lose, we need to get back to playing solid baseball. I feel like we did that despite having two of our best hitters out of our lineup.”
Senior Logan Crawford sat out due to a shoulder injury, and junior Cole Bowden missed his fourth game after a knee injury suffered in the Starmont doubleheader.
Coach Van Scoyoc continued, “They are key members of our offense, and it is very difficult filling out a lineup card without those two guys in the middle of it.”
Junior pitcher TJ Lau was outstanding yet again on the mound, striking out 11 and walking none in seven innings. He gave up 2 runs on 6 hits, and the defense played well behind him.
Sophomore three-bagger Keaton Kelly was 2 for 3 at the plate with two doubles and 2 RBI (runs batted in). Sophomore catcher Aiden Cook added 2 hits in 3 at-bats, including a double and knocking in 2 runs. Eighth grade standout first baseman Cody Fox had a great game with 3 hits and drove in 1 run.
Coach Van Scoyoc said, “He (Fox) was able to put the bat on the ball in clutch situations and extend innings for us.
“Our focus was on making productive outs and avoiding strikeouts on offense,” Coach Van Scoyoc added. “While we still struck out 6 times, we were able to string together several hits in the middle of our lineup and were able to cash in a few runs.”
The second game saw an outstanding pitching performance from Maquoketa Valley’s Michael Schaul, who only allowed 3 Buc hits and 1earned run.
“He overmatched a lot of our lineup, and we only managed 3 hits while striking out 11 times,” added Van Scoyoc. “We made a few baserunning mistakes as well, which contributed to the loss, but the wheels never came off.”
Chance Beeh got back into a groove, dropping several good breaking balls, and was able to throw strikes and keep the Wildcats off balance most of the game. He pitched four innings and only ran into trouble in the fifth. AJ Kremer did a nice job in relief and had his second decent outing in a row, pitching three innings and giving up no runs on 1 hit. Maquoketa Valley was able to get the big hit in the fifth, and the Bucs didn’t. That was the difference in the game.
AJ Kremer was 1 for 2 , walked once, and scored 1 run. Lau and Cook also added a hit each.
Next Up
East Buchanan will start postseason play on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. against Edgewood-Colesburg in Winthrop.