DELHI – The East Buchanan Buccaneer baseball team traveled to Delhi on Thursday, June 24, for a Tri-Rivers West doubleheader against the Maquoketa Valley Wildcats (14-5).
It was a tough night for the boys, as they would collect just 2 hits on the night and lose both games, 10-0 and 4-0.
“We came into the season knowing we had talent and the skills to have a good season,” said Head Coach Adam Riniker, “we still feel that as we get closer to post-season.”
Game 1
In the opener, sophomore Chance Beeh took the mound for the Bucs and scattered 9 hits over 4.1 innings of work, striking out 4 batters, and giving up 7 runs (4 earned).
The lone hit for the Bucs came off the bat of freshman big man Cody Fox who doubled. Junior Aiden Cook and senior Kaden Brockmeyer each walked and had a stolen base.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
East Buchanan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maquoketa Valley 2 0 0 2 3 3 0 10
Game 2
In the second game of the night, the Bucs sent senior Brady Cornell to the bump, and he pitched 6 strong innings, only allowing 3 hits and 1 earned run, and striking out 7 Wildcats. But he was outdueled by Maquoketa Valley’s Michael Schaul, who struck out 13 Bucs and allowed 1 hit.
The lone hit for the Bucs came from freshman Hunter Bowers, who also stole a base.
”Maquoketa Valley is a young team that has a lot of talent as well,” added Riniker, “We had troubles with popping the ball up in game one and leaving runners stranded on base. They hit the ball well and we didn’t, they also played a really good small ball.”
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
East Buchanan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maquoketa Valley 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 4
Vs. Midland
WINTHROP – On Monday, June 28, the East Buchanan Buccaneers came back with a shutout of their own, winning 8-0 and stealing a team-high 14 bases along the way.
The Bucs rode the outstanding pitching of sophomore Gram Erickson, who went the distance, scattering just 3 hits, walking 2, and striking out 8 batters. Senior Brady Cornell had a career day, going 3 for 3 with a double and knocking in 2 runs. Cornell also stole 5 bases.
Keaton Kelly-Jr LF 1-4 2RUNS 2SB
Chance Beeh-So C 1-4
Brady Cornell-Sr SS 3-3 double 2RUNS 2RBI BB 5SB
Cody Fox-Fr 3B 1-3 RBI HBP
Aiden Cook-Jr DH 1-4 RUN RBI SB
Trey Johnson-Sr RF 0-2 BB SB
Harley Nelson-Sr 1B 0-3
Kaden Brockmeyer-Sr CF 0-2 SB BB
Jaden Peyton-So 2B 1-3 RUN SB
Tanner Thurn-Fr 0-0 RUN SB
In closing, Coach Riniker added, “We have 7 wins; 3 more than last year with the chance to add to that so all in all it has been a good year and the future looks bright with many elementary and middle school kids chomping at the bit to get into high school. We have 3 regular-season games left. Games in which I believe we can win all 3 which would put us at 10-11 going into the post-season. Gram Erickson just pitched us a shut-out against a good Midland team so we are riding some positive momentum.”
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Midland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
East Buchanan 1 0 3 2 0 2 0 8
The Bucs move to 7-11 on the season and will travel to Starmont (6-12) on Thursday for two games. The Bucs will be back at home on Monday, July 5, hosting Prince of Peace (3-12).