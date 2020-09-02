WINTHROP – The East Buchanan faithful acknowledged all the seniors on Friday night as it was Senior Night and opening night for the 2020 season.
The Bucs have high expectations with all the talent they have returning this season, but with 5 starters out because of injury and COVID-19, this was a team effort to get the win. It wasn’t pretty, but the Bucs came away with a hard-fought 20-12 win over the Stars of Starmont.
“Starmont is much improved from a year ago,” stated Head Coach Jerry Alden, “which I expected them to be.”
This was a defensive battle, and East Buchanan held the Stars to just 74 total yards on the night, but this game was a lot closer than it should have been. Give credit to the Starmont athletes for competing until the final whistle. And give a lot of credit to EB’s young kids who stepped up and played bigger roles than expected.
“We were really working a lot of young guys in key positions right away, and I think they passed the test,” said Coach Alden.
The Bucs led this one 8-0 at the end of the first quarter. Starmont got on the board with a touchdown of their own, but the point after was missed and the score at halftime was 8-6. East Buchanan added another touchdown in the third, but missed the point after attempt to make this a 14-6 game going into the fourth quarter.
“Offensively, we moved the ball, then had some mental penalties that put us behind the chains,” said Alden. “For a young team, that’s hard to get out of, but things that can be easily corrected in practice.”
Starmont scored a touchdown midway through the fourth to make this a 14-12 game, but the Bucs put it away with a late score of their own to win this one, 20-12.
Senior TJ Lau was 10 of 16 for 104 yards through the air and a TD. Lau also had 35 yards rushing. Junior Connor Williams added a team-high 65 yards on 13 carries, while senior AJ Kremer scored two touchdowns on 7 carries and 27 yards, and added 4 catches for 42 yards. Freshman Hunter Bowers added 38 yards on 2 carries and had 3 catches for 38 yards and a touchdown.
“I thought our senior quarterback TJ Lau kept everyone poised on offense and making sure our young guys knew where they were going.”
Defensively, freshman Cody Fox had 2 sacks and 3.5 total tackles. Senior Luke Recker also had 2 sacks and 4.5 total tackles. But the defensive star of the night went to TJ Lau with 6.5 total tackles, which included 3 sacks. AJ Kremer and Hunter Bowers both contributed with 2 sacks each. Junior Kirby Cook had an interception, and Kremer recovered a fumble.
“Defensively, we held Starmont to 86 total yards, so that was great to see,” said Coach Alden, “but again we have room to improve, especially communication on defense, as we were not always on the same page.”
In closing, Coach Alden said the team is just happy to be playing and that a win is just icing on the cake.
Next up for the Bucs, they will be home on Friday night, hosting Class A’s No. 4 Wapsie Valley. Game time is 7:30 p.m.