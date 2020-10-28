MONONA – The East Buchanan Buccaneers traveled to MFL-MarMac High School last Friday night to battle the sixth-ranked Bulldogs (7-1). The Bucs had their chances, a few calls did not got their way and, in the end, fell 37-24 to finish the season.
1 2 3 4 T
East Buchanan 0 8 8 8 24
MFL-Mar-Mac 12 7 12 6 37
“We played a great game,” said Head Coach Jerry Alden, “and it was a one-score game with 3 minutes left in the game and had chances to win it.”
MFL is a top-5 or -6 team, depending on which poll you refer to, and the Bucs went toe-to-toe with them all night and gave them everything they could handle and more. The Bucs moved the ball on the ground, but Coach Alden said, “We just ran out of time.”
The Bucs had a couple calls that didn’t go their way, which included a negated interception and a long pass play that was ruled incomplete.
“Those two plays were huge during the game,” added Alden.
East Buchanan has played their best football in the past two weeks, and was just starting to hit their stride. With all the injuries the Bucs have had, and with the quarantines, this year has been a challenge. The Bucs have not been full strength all year.
Coach Alden acknowledged how proud he was of the kids for stepping up and filling the holes left by the absences, and stated that he thought the team got better each day.
“I thought our kids played lights out and never quit all night, playing physical football,” Alden added. “The last two weeks, we probably played our best games, and our kids really stepped up and, although we came up a little short Friday night, we had our chances to win.”
East Buchanan loses a great group of seniors, but will also return a number of kids.
Coach Alden said, “I know [the kids] will be hungry to get going again.”
Stats were not readily available at press time.