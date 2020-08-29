GUTTENBERG – This match could have went either way. Three very close games, but East Buchanan loses 3 games to 1 to open season.
“It was a great match up against Clayton Ridge,” said Head Coach Andrea Young, “For the first three sets our girls went point for point.”
The Clayton Ridge Eagles and the East Buchanan Buccaneers have played 7 games in the past two years and 5 of them have been decided by 3 points or less.
“They kept myself and the fans on the edge of our seats the whole time,” added Coach Young.
Coach Young said that over-all, it was a good first match up and a learning experience and they will be back in the gym focusing on a faster and stronger attack at the net.
In closing, Coach Young added that the girls continue to work hard and will see more success as the offense starts to click into place.
1 2 3 4 5 T
EBUC 22 24 25 14 — 1
CLTR 25 26 23 25 — 3
Stats were not readily available at press time.