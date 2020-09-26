SPRINGVILLE – The East Buchanan volleyball team traveled to Springville to take on the Class 1A, 5th ranked Orioles in a Tri-Rivers West match-up.
The young Lady Bucs were no match for the high powered Orioles and EB lost 0-3. East Buchanan drops to 2-9 on the season.
Junior Lara Fox led the Bucs with 5 Kills on 16 attempts. Senior Olivia Fangman had 2 Kills on 6 attempts and Junior Lauren Donlea had 2 Kills on 8 attempts and 5 Assists. Sophomore Keeley Kehrli had 4 Assists. Junior Lacy Anderegg had 1 Kill on 10 attempts and sophomore Averiel Brady had 1 Kill on 11 attempts.
Defensively, Junior Taylor Russell had 7 Digs and 1 Ace. Donlea had 6 Digs, while Junior Ally Joyce had 6 Digs and an Ace. Kehrli had 5 Digs and Senior Kiera Hellenthal had 2 Aces and 4 Digs. Sophomore Averiel Brady had 4 Digs.
1 2 3 4 5 T
East Buch. 14 15 11 — — 0
Springville 25 25 25 — — 3
Vs. Alburnett
WINTHROP — On Thursday night, the Lady Bucs hosted Tri-Rivers opponent Alburnett and came away with the Win.
“We had a fun game last night against Alburnett.” said Head Coach Andrea Young, “Our back row players worked their tails of and were the foundation of a lot of great plays.”
1 2 3 4 5 F
Alburnett 23 23 16 — — 0
East Buchanan 25 25 25 — — 3
Outside hitters, Lauren Donlea and Averiel Brady both brought in 6 kills each, with setters Keeley Kehrli assisting 8 kills and Lauren Donlea assisting 12 kills.
Coach Young added, “Overall, the girls showed great teamwork and should be proud of this W.”
Stats were not readily available come press time
Next up for the Lady Bucs; they travel to Central City on September 29th and travel to Starmont on October 1st.