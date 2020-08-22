STORM LAKE — Vanessa Hamlett, a native of Aurora, was a member of the Buena Vista women’s basketball team which sits atop all of Division III with the top Team GPA from the 2019-20 season. The top academic honors were announced by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA and two-year GPAs inclusive of all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season. The 2019-20 season is the 25th in which the WBCA has compiled the honor rolls.
BVU’s team GPA for the 2019-20 season was 3.865. That average was not only the highest by any team on any level for this past season, but the highest among any level over at least the last 19 seasons. It marks the second time in program history that the Beavers have been tops in Division III. The first came back in 2003-04 when it led the way with a 3.603.
“This is an amazing honor, and we’re thankful that the WBCA recognizes work in the classroom,” says head coach David Wells. “Buena Vista University and the Storm Lake community has provided an environment to excel academically with high standards. The team is also thankful for all the coaches, professors, administrators, and support staff that encourage our student athletes. These ladies have done a wonderful job and I appreciate their diligence.”
“We have student athletes that aspire to be lawyers, physician assistants, teachers, agricultural business leaders, entrepreneurs, and math professors,” adds Wells. “With COVID-19 and many other hurdles, including online learning mid-semester, they have demonstrated an ability to persevere, and have been rewarded with the highest women’s basketball GPA in NCAA Divisions.”
The Beavers have been among the Top-25 four times, including twice over the last three seasons.
A team’s GPA is calculated by dividing the total number of quality points (A=4, B=3, C=2, D=1, F=0) earned by the total number of academic hours attempted by all team members in the academic terms (semesters or quarters) that the season spans. Weighted grades are converted to a 4.0 scale. The GPAs are rounded to the nearest thousandth of a point. Teams are nominated for the honor by the WBCA member head coach. A team must have a 3.000 or better GPA to be nominated.