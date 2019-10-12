BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buffalo Bells 4-H Club kicked off the new year by electing new officers for the 2019-2020 year and planning upcoming trips.
The new president is Keeley Kehrli and the vice president is Charli Sherman. Lauren Beyer was elected to the secretary position, and Annie Johnson is the treasurer. Other positions elected include Lindsay Beyer and Brenna Chesmore as club reporters, Piper Reck as club historian, Ayda Cook, Emily Cook, and Kayla Sutcliffe as recreational leaders, and Kaydence Zien and Lydia Beyer as club photographers.
For their fall field trip on Monday, October 14, they are going to Kendrick Cabinets and the Edgewood Meat Locker, which are both located in Edgewood.
The Buffalo Bells are also starting their annual wreath sale fundraiser. If you are interested in purchasing one, contact club leaders Jayme Beyer at 563-920-2580 or Ella Sherman at 319-361-3064.
The Buffalo Bells’ next scheduled meeting will be Sunday, October 20, 6 p.m. at Fellowship Hall in Winthrop.