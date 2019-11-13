EDGEWOOD – October 14 was an exciting day for the Buffalo Bells 4-Hers as they traveled to Edgewood to tour the Edgewood Locker and Forever Cabinets by Kendrick. Leaders Ella Sherman and Jayme Beyer attended, as well as 14 members, two parent volunteers, and three visitors.
The Buffalo Bells started off the day by visiting Forever Cabinets by Kendrick. They toured both the lumberyard and the finishing facility. They were able to learn about how they make the cabinets, from choosing just the right log to putting it on display. Members say they especially enjoyed walking on the catwalk and getting to experience the cutting process up close. Another thing members were interested in was the headset and radio everyone wore on the tour to help with hearing.
The group then took a break from their learning and went to Aunt Neece’s Pizza Place, which opened specially for the club, and enjoyed pizza and refreshments for lunch.
In the afternoon, they headed over to the Edgewood Locker, where they split into two groups and toured the facility. They learned about how the locker makes different kinds of meat, and how they manufacture the special orders they get. They also learned about the cooking, cleaning, storage, and shipping of the meat. Members say one interesting takeaway from the tour was the measures taken to keep cross-contamination out, such as cleaning their shoes and hairnets that everyone was required to wear.
These tours were a part of the Buffalo Bells’ yearly educational field trip. They take a vote as a club to decide where to go and pick a field trip that appeals to the general interest of the club.
Join 4-H
It’s never too late to join 4-H! The next meeting of the Buffalo Bells AND CLOVER KIDS (ages Kindergarten-third grade) is Sunday, November 17, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Fellowship Hall in Winthrop. We are happy to welcome any new 4-H or Clover Kid member. Please let one of us know if you have questions!
