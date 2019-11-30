INDEPENDENCE – The Bulletin Journal is pleased to announce the winners of two recent contests sponsored by the newspaper.
Halloween Photo Contest
The winning submission in the Halloween photo contest came from Christa Fitzgerald and features her infant son, Daxton, dressed as a cute little pumpkin. Christa and Daxton stopped by the newspaper office last week to claim their prize.
Word Search Puzzle Book
The popular word search puzzle book was a hit with Bulletin Journal readers. Three winners were drawn:
Doug Beier, $75
Taylor Gritton, $50
Russ and Kim Hansen, $50
Thank you to all who participated in these events!