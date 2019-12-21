INDEPENDENCE – Burnell “Bernie” Kaye Haven, 90, of Independence, Iowa, passed away on December 14, 2019. Services will be held on Dec 28, 2019, with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the church and a graveside service at Mount Hope Cemetery, Independence.
Born on October 27, 1929, in Cresco, Iowa, the son of Herbert Percy Haven and Gladys Jeanette Williams, Bernie graduated in 1947 from Cresco High and attended one year at Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls. He joined the United States Navy, attended boot camp in San Diego, spent a few weeks at Corpus Christi, Texas, attended metalsmith school in Memphis, Tennessee, and then was assigned to NAS Alameda. The Korean War broke out, so they loaded up mothballed airplanes and headed to Yokosuka, Japan, setting speed records twice aboard the USS Boxer CV-21 Aircraft Carrier, the ship he served aboard for 27 months. He was honorably discharged in October 1952.
Bernie became a member of the Iowa State Patrol in 1953 and was stationed in Independence. On May 16, 1954, he and the former Patricia L. Nielsen were married in Independence. He was named Trooper of the Year 1971, the first award of this kind to be bestowed upon an Iowa Highway Trooper. He served 32 years on the patrol.
He was a 50-year member of Julien Fields Masonic Lodge No 551, Farley, Iowa, Aholiab Chapter No. 21, Kenneth Commandery No. 32, and El Kahir Shrine.
Bernie was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Pat; two sons, Jeffrey K. Haven (Brenda) of Plano, Texas, and Matthew B. Haven (Judy) of Cedarburg, Wisconsin; four grandchildren; a sister, Helen Haven Hammond, Rochester, Minnesota; a nephew; and a niece.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hope Lodge, Rochester Minnesota, or the Inpatient hospice unit at St. Luke’s, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.white-mthope.com.