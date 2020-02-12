BUCHANAN COUNTY – Looking to start a business? Need to expand but don’t have funds readily available? The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC), Independence Light and Power, East Buchanan Phone Co-op, East Central Iowa REC, and Black Hawk Economic Development Corporation have come together to promote their Revolving Loan Fund programs, which can provide that missing capital.
These programs are available to businesses and industries, large or small, that want to start a business or expand within Buchanan County.
What is a revolving loan fund?
A revolving loan fund is a gap financing measure the is primarily used for development and expansion of businesses and industries. Funds are loaned out, often at a low interest rate, and utilizing interest and principal payments on old loans to issue new loans to the next eligible business or industry. In theory, it is a self-replenishing pool of money to promote economic development.
Each of the five entities listed above can provide funds of varying amounts and have similar eligibility requirements.
For example, East Central Iowa REC’s eligible projects for loans can include any community or economic development project that benefits the rural area, such as new or expanding private business, non-profit groups, and city or county governments.
The purpose of the Black Hawk Economic Development Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) program is to promote new business startups, expansions, and/or retention projects to promote job creation and retention.
BCEDC provides two revolving loan funds fitting the needs of both small and large businesses within the county. The 543 Kick Starter Loan is a $5,000 loan to help “kick start” a new small business, and the Business Growth Loan is geared toward larger businesses.
The ultimate goal of revolving loan programs is to spur growth within a community or county. If you are interested in talking with any of these organizations, contact BCEDC Director George Lake at 319-334-7497 or email him at director@growbuchanan.com.
For more information on revolving loan funds visit our website at www.growbuchanan.com.