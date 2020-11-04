October 1
Lowe Dale F, Lowe Barbara S to Steinbronn Nathan C at Exc N 25’ desc in survey 2014R01847 Fairbank Maricle 2nd Addition 6.
Reiling Jeremy S, Reiling Holly A, to Cook Michael A, Cook Andrea K on at Parcel B Survey 2015R03627 SW 27 90 8 Parcel A Survey 2010R02905 & Easement For Ingress & Egress SW 7 90 8.
Carlson Pamela S -T, Carlson Carla M -Tr to Carlson Carla M, Carlson Paula M, Carlson James S at Pint’s 3rd Addition to Buchanan County 3.
October 2
Sherrets Ann Maire, Sherrets Joshua J to Lappe Marc J, Lappe Jill K at W 3 Rods Exc S 4 Rods Independence Stoughton & McClure’s 2nd Addition 2 17 E 24’ exc S 4 rods Independence Stoughton & McClure’s 2nd Addition 3 17.
First Presbyterian Church to Burnell Rickey Lee on Parcel U Survey 2020R00519 Rowley Original Rowley NW 12 87 9.
Lamphier Michelle to Redtail Homes LLC a: Independence Scarcliff’s 2nd Addition 7 18.
Wilson Denny R, Wilson Karen A to McLaren Sherie L -T, McLaren David W at Independence Green Ridge 2nd Addition 23.
Cue Doug D, Cue Douglas D to Crow Alex W at N 2/3 Independence Close’s Addition 4 5.
October 5
Cushion Allen D -Esta, Cushion Eric -Ex to Zaruba Brock J at Fairbank Original Fairbank 7 10.
Iowa Heartland Habitat For Humanity, Parrish Ali to Maximovich David R, Maximovich Natalie D at Parcel S Survey 2009R03403 SW 3 88 9.
Cornwell Tyler R, Cornwell Megan E to Rae Robin at E 10’ of Parcel N Survey 2013R03212 SE 28 87 10.
Carlson Carla M -Tr, Carlson Pamela S -T to Carlson Carla M, Carlson Paula S, Carlson James S at Pint’s 3rd Addition to Buchanan County 3.
Fredericksen Andy W, Fredericksen Carrie M to Steffens Nickolas L, Steffens Heather K at Quasqueton Davis Second Addition 7 120 Quasqueton Davis Second Addition 8 120.
Fredericksen Andy W, Fredericksen Carrie M to Holt Matthew L, Holt Brittany A at Quasqueton Davis Second Addition 9 120 Quasqueton Davis Second Addition 10 120.
October 6
Gaffney Ellen to Gaffney Ellen -T at Exc NE 5 90 8 N ½ SE 11 90 9.
Trumbauer Jason P, Trumbauer Danielle M to Henning Michael A -Revt, Henning Barbara J -Revt at E 1/2 Lying N of RR Row NW 34 89 10.
Duroe Albert C, Duroe Suzanne C to Henning Michael A -Revt, Henning Barbara J -Revt at W 1/2 Lying N of RR Row Exc Bjorheim Minor Plat Survey 2006R01671 NW 34 89 10.
October 7
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Thacker Caleb G, Tracker Kimberly A, Northland Kimberly Ann to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation at Brandon Brandon Original 3 9.
Wierck Brock to Wierck Bronson W, Wierck Amanda at E 1/2 Exc Parcel A 2020R00930 NW 8 90 10.
October 8
Independence Constuction Inc, Ohl Steven J -Pre to Ohl Constuction Inc at Independence Jackson Green 6th Addition 14.
Walthart Matthew, Walthart Janie, Flexsenhar David, Flexsenhar Mary to Designs Unlimited LLC at Winthrop Clark’s Addition 18 1 Winthrop Clark’s Addition 19 1 Winthrop Clark’s Addition 20: 1 Winthrop Clark’s Addition 21 1 Winthrop Clark’s Addition 22 1 Winthrop Clark’s Addition 23 1 Winthrop Clark’s Addition 24 1.
Rushmore Loan Management Service LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs at Jesup Brenizer’s Addition 1 2.
Burns Robert, Burns Doris to Trott Drew C, Trott Jane A at Winthrop Original Winthrop 9 33 Winthrop Original Winthrop 10 33 W 39’ Winthrop Original Winthrop 8 33.
October 9
Hettinger Scott, Hettinger Jane, Hettinger Rockford, Hettinger Kathleen, Hettinger Terry, Abodeely Kay, Abodeely Mark to Hettinger Elmer E, Hettinger Isabel M at Parcel B Survey 2011R02066 NE 13 88 9.
Kirkendall Elaine M, Johnson Micki to River Road Rentals LLC at N ½ Independence Scarcliff’s Addition 5 4 N ½ Independence Scarcliff’s Addition 6 4.
October 12
Gardner Daniel L, Gardner Elizabeth R to Gardner Daniel L -Cotr, Gardner Elizabeth R -Cotr, Gardner Elizabeth R -T at Com At SE Corner SE 17 87 8.
Franck Mitchell J to Kimball Dalton at S 1/2 of Alley Running N & S Through Block 27 Exc Quasqueton Davis Addition 6 27 S 1/2 of Alley Running N & S Through Block 27 Exc Quasqueton Davis Addition 7 27.
October 13
Connor Richard A, Connor Christine L to Fischels Allyssa, Nourse Daryl L II at N 1/2 of Alley Between 2nd St S & 3rd St S Adjoining Sd Lots Fairbank Higby’s Addition 1 2: N 1/2 of Alley Between 2nd St S & 3rd St S Adjoining Sd Lots Fairbank Higby’s Addition 2 2.
October 14
Mangrich Dean -T, Mangrich Donna -Cotr, Costello Donna to Mangrich Donna L -Revt at 10’ of E Side of Fairbank Conable’s Addition 8 2 Fairbank Conable’s Addition 9 2Fairbank Conable’s Addition 10 2.
Schweitzer Samuel R, Pisarik Susan, Pisarik Terry, Schweitzer Randolph W, Schweitzer Arletta to Goins Garrett at Exc Com 529’ 4” E and 12’ N of SW SW 30 88 8 N 39.92 Acres W 1/2 of. Exc S 2 Rods NW 31 88 8 Exc Par G in Sec 30 & 31 Des in Survey 1997R02192 30 88 8 Exc Par J & L Survey 2014R00846 30 88 8 Exc Par I Survey 2014R00846 30 88 8.
Schweitzer Jeanette V -Esta, Schwietzer Samuel R -Ex, Pisarik Susan K -Ex, Schweitzer Randolph W -Ex to Goins Garrett at Exc Com 529’ 4” E and 12’ N of SW SW 30 88 8 N 39.92 Acres W 1/2 of Exc S 2 Rods NW 31 88 8 Exc Par G in Sec 30 & 31 Des in Survey 1997R02192 SW 30 88 8 Exc Par J &L Des in Survey 2014R00846 NW 31 88 8 Exc Par I in Sec 30 Des in Survey 2014R00846 Exc Com 529’ 4” E and 12’ N of SW 30 88 8 N 39.92 Acres W 1/2 of Exc S 2 Rods 31 88 8 Exc Par G in Sec 30 & 31 Survey 1997R02192 30 88 8 Exc Par J & L Survey 2014R00846 30 88 8 Exc Par I Survey 2014R00846 30 88 8.
Abigail Land Holdings 16 LLC to 11T IA LLC at Independence Scarcliff’s 2nd Addition 10 18.
Kauffman Susie D, Kauffman Allen D to Kauffman William A, Kauffman Lydiann at Parcel A Survey 2020R03035 & Amended 2020R03663 NW 32 90 9.
Franck Kelly K, Franck Tracy D to Franck Janet L -T at NE 4 87 8 S ½ SE 33 88 8.
October 15
Johnson Mary Jean -Esta, Johnson Darwin D -Ex to Johnson Darwin D at Exc Part S and W of Existing Road 2 Acres More or Less SW 24 89 8.
Morton Luther J, Morton Susan D to Morton Luther J -Tr, Morton Susan D -Tr at Independence Union Addition 1 27 N 1/2 of Independence: Union Addition 2 27.
October 16
Schweitzer Samuel R, Pisarik Susan K, Schweitzer Randolph W, Schweitzer Jeanette V -Esta to Fuller Alan F, Fuller Brenda at Independence O’Brien’s 3rd Addition 3.
Weber Thomas R, Weber Marjorie A to Mueller Holly L at Independence Green Ridge 2nd Addition 3.
Wessels Craig A, Wessels Stacy L to Durnan Bernard L, Durnan Kathryn M at Aurora Warren’s 2nd Addition 5 1.
NRFW Investments LLC to Heichel Russell Clinton at Jesup Prairie Winds 1st Addition 8.
October 19
Schaeffer Brayan T, Schaeffer Gwendolyn R, Cumberland Gwendolyn R to Sherrets Annmarie at N 1/2 of Independence Fargo’s Addition 8 19 N 36’ of S 102’ of Independence Fargo’s Addition 7 19.
German Stephen, German Jessica, German Steven to Lincoln Joseph Charles at Com NW Cor Lamont Sliter & Colmy’s Sub-Div of Lot 30, Sub-Div NW4, NW4NE4 23 90 7 4 NE 23 90 7.
Shaffer Douglas R, Shaffer Margaret E to Delagardelle Daniel M, Delagardelle Anna M at Jesup Grand View Addition 18 2 Jesup: Grand View Addition 19 2.
Hummel Randy Wayne -Esta, Hummel Randy W to Kluesner Real Estate LLC at Hazleton Railroad Addition 5 10 Hazleton Railroad Addition 6 10.
Peterson David, Peterson Jody, Frush Marilyn J, Frush Craig to Pinnacle Renovations at Beg 50’ S of SE Cor Jesup C.O. Marsh’s Addition 1 17.
Vogel Autumn, Steuben Autumn, Steuben Peter B to Reinhart Amber at Jesup Haskins 1st Addition 8.
Innovative Ag Services Co to Bachman Real Estate LLC at Land Located S 1/2 of Survey 2019R01715 NE 34 89 9.
Taylor Judd M, Taylor Crystal M to Nichol Karen, Nichol Jeremy at Com At SW Corner of Sd Lot & Independence Fargo’s Addition 5 22 Com at SE Corner of Sd Lot & Independence Fargo’s Addition 88 23.
October 20
Hettinger Elmer E, Hettinger Isabel M to Teel Brad A, Teel Joni M at Parcel B Survey 2011R02066 NE 13 88 9.
USBank Na, Fay Servicing LLC, Bluewater Investment Trust to Devlin Michael J, Devlin Kelli M at Beg at NE Corner NE 12 89 8.
Heiserman Franklin R -Lu, Heiserman Marlene R -Lu to Heiserman Kevin F, Holtz Cindy M, Heiserman Brett A at S 1/2 of SE 3 87 8 All Part S of River SW 2 87 8: S 60’ of S ½ SE 14 87 8 E 1/2 Exc SW 14 87 8 SW 14 87 8 N ½ SE 14 87 8 S 60’ of W ½ SW 14 87 8 Survey 2008R0372 Exc Parcel B Desc Survey 2010R03073 NE 10 87 8.
Heiserman Franklin R, Heiserman Marlene R to Heiserman Kevin F, Heiserman Anita M at NE 3 87 8 SE 3 87 8 Part Lying S & W of Wapsi River SE 3 87 8 E ½ SW 3 87 8 Exc NW 3 87 8 W 1/2 Exc SW 3 87 8.
Heiserman Franklin R, Heiserman Marlene R to Heiserman Brett A, Heiserman Michelle C at SE 10 87 8 W 1/2 Exc Com NE Cor NE 15 87 8 E 1/2 NW 10 87 8.
October 21
Schuler Ramona J -Esta to Schuler Matthew R at Exc W 70’ Jesup C.O. Marsh’s Addition 4 15 Exc W 70’ Jesup C.O. Marsh’s Addition 5 15.
Schade Family Land LLC to Schade Joshua S, Schade Jennie A at S 1/2 Exc N 252’ of E 346’ of SE SE SE 32 87 8.
October 22
Larry’s Legacy LLC, Spece Brad, Spece Laurie to Spece Brad at Parcel C Survey 2012R03850 NE 23 88 9.
Soules Farms LLC, Soules Christopher to Nemecek Keith A, Nemecek Marleen E at Part Lying W of Rd Exc NW 30 90 7.
Smith Pauline -Esta, Gates Diana, Smith Stacey to Bush Johnathan D, Bush Wendy N at Land Lying in SW SE Desc as Beg 183’ W & 37 1/2’ S of NE Cor SE 9 90 9.
October 23
Young Daniel A, Young Darci K M to Mincks Nathan Allen at N 1/2 Exc S 8’ Independence Scarcliff’s Addition 8 3.
Arthur Faith M to Tevis Kristen at Com SW Cor Independence Abbott’s Addition, Replat of Blocks 4 & 5 10 1 SW 4 88 9.
NRFW Investments LLC to Schneider William J Jr, Schneider Barbara S at Jesup Prairie Winds 1st Addition 12.
Sanchez Noe, Penate Noe Sanchez Jessica R to Conrad Nakota at Independence Scarcliff’s 2nd Addition 1 14.
Carlson Pamela S -T, Carlson Carla M -Tr to Carlson Paula S -T at Pint’s 3rd Addition to Buchanan County 3.
October 26
Thalmann Sandra A, Thalmann Robert, Reck Shelly M, Reck Allan R, Nickerson Candace K, Nickerson Douglas A to Young Daniel, Young Darci at Independence Fargo’s 2nd Addition 8 1 Independence Fargo’s 2nd Addition 9 1 Exc Com NE Cor Independence Fargo’s 2nd Addition 10 1 Part Desc as Com SW Cor Exc Independence Fargo’s 2nd Addition 11 1.
Knebel Mary R -Esta, Knebel Larry -Ex, Freeman Susan -Ex to Ortner Jeffrey at Beg 1 Rod N & 8 Rods E of SW Cor Jesup Cameron’s Addition 9.
Siems Randall R to See Tracy N, See Rebecca R at Jesup Tegeler’s 2nd Addition 2.
Vogel Bart J, Vogel Virginia M to Federspiel Kaylea at Jesup Nichel’s 1st Addition 4.
Fricke Karl S to Roman Andrew Michael, Roman Hermoine Drake, Roman Hermione D at E ½ Independence Stoughton & McClure’s 2nd Addition 6 4 W ½ Independence Stoughton & McClure’s 2nd Addition 7 4.
October 27
Biang Chris -Tr, Biang Family Trust to G & W Grain & Livestock Inc at Minor Plat of Parcel I Survey 20202177 NE 2 87 7.
Bickert Keith A, Bickert Judy M to Bickert Judy M, Bickert Joshua, Weers Heather, Ovden Tracie L, Bickert Keith A -Lu at Com NW Cor SW 10 89 10.
Beatty Shane M, Beatty Molly J to Thibadeau Travis, Thibadeau Kendra at Independence Greenwood Addition 16.
Black Hawk Economic Development Inc to Independence Afforable Storage LLC at Independence Enterprise First Addition Resub 9 Independence Enterprise First Addition Resub 3 Independence Enterprise First Addition Resub 4 Independence Enterprise First Addition Resub 5 Independence Enterprise First Addition Resub 6.
Greenley Development Company to Donlea Leroy A, Donlea Julie J at Tract A Jesup Blue Grass 2nd Addition.
October 28
Schmitz Theodore A -Esta, Schmitz Stephen -Ex, Schmitz Joseph -Ex to Rathbun Samuel H at N 1/2 Exc E 1/2 Rod Independence Stoughton & McClure’s 2nd Addition 2 8.
Miller Frederick J, Miller Larry F, Miller Katherine M -Esta to Miller Frederick J at Com 2 Rods N and 1/2 Rod E of SW Cor 35 89 9.
Miller Frederick J, Miller Larry F, Miller Katherine M -Esta to Miller Frederick J at Com 33’ N of SW 35 89 9.
Fredericksen Andy Wade, Fredericksen Carrie M to Zikmund Erin M at Independence Commercial Addition 4.
Rardin Vickie L to SNC Investments LLC at Independence Abbott’s Replat of Block 11 Fargo’s Addition 3.
Gaumer Charles T, Gaumer Terry L to Finzen Mercedes L, Finzen Kyle at Lot 7 Hunter’s Ridge First Addition Part of Parcel C SW 36 89 10.
Steve Gee Construction, Gee Steven P -Pre to Teig James A, Teig Cynthia L at Independence Hummingbird Court at The Pines 1st Addition 17.
October 29
Saunders Joy D, Dillon Joann Marie, Dillon Richard Dean, Mullahy Jeannette Kay, Mullahy Stephen James to Shannon Bryant at Independence Original Independence 3 1.
Kleitsch Katelyn, Kleitsch Ryan to Tisue Rebekah Lynn at Fairbank Weaver’s Subdivision 3.
Scott Harry L, Scott Connie to H & R Masonry Rental LLC at N ½ Independence Bull’s Addition 4 16 N 75’ Independence Wauneta Heights Addition 18 2 N 75’ Independence Wauneta Heights Addition 19 2 N 75’ Independence Wauneta Heights Addition 20 2 Exc W 16’ Independence Waskow & Nabholz Addition 18 Exc N 75’ Independence Wauneta Heights Addition 18 Exc N 75’ Independence Wauneta Heights Addition 19 Exc N 75’ Independence Wauneta Heights Addition 20 N 175’ of E 545’ of N ½ SE 16 88 9.
Scott Harry L, Scott Connie to Harry Scott Farms LLC at N 1/2 Exc N 175’ of E 545’ of N 1/2 & Exc E 370.63’ 0f S 352.59’ of N ½ SE 16 88 9.
October 30
Steve Gee Construction Inc to Hickey Marianne at Independence Hummingbird Court at The Pines 1st Addition 18.
Seamans Karen A, Albert Karen A, Arp Karen A to Tedesco Michael J at Independence Green Ridge Addition 51.
Buzynski John R, Buzynski Eleanor M to Kleitsch Ryan J, Kleitsch Katelyn J at Fairbank 6 13 S 67 3/4’ of Fairbank 7 13 S 67 3/4’ of Fairbank 8 13.
Carr George R, Carr Marian L to Obiedzinski Andrew at Portion of High Street Lying Between West Boundary of River Dr. Quasqueton Thompson’s 3rd Addition 1 56 Portion of High Street Lying Between West Boundary of River Dr. Quasqueton Thompson’s 3rd Addition 2 56 Portion of High Street Lying Between West Boundary of River Dr. Quasqueton Thompson’s 3rd Addition 3 56 Portion of High Street Lying Between West Boundary of River Dr. Quasqueton Thompson’s 3rd Addition 4 56 Portion of High Street Lying Between West Boundary of River Dr. Quasqueton Thompson’s 3rd Addition 5 56 Portion of High Street Lying Between West Boundary of River Dr. Quasqueton Thompson’s 3rd Addition 6 56 Portion of High Street Lying Between West Boundary of River Dr. Quasqueton Thompson’s 3rd Addition 7 56 Portion of High Street Lying Between West Boundary of River Dr. Quasqueton Thompson’s 3rd Addition 8 56.
Blaness Jeffery E, Blaness Mary L to Lamparter Construction LLC at W 1/2 of Alley Running N & S Adj Dean’s Addition Rowley & Rowley Griffman’s Addition 1.
Heine Michael S to Lumetta Darven C at E ½ Independence Bull’s Addition 1 17 E ½ Independence Bull’s Addition 2 17.
Vanous Brad J to McMurrin Scott A, Sizemore Kimberly L at Quasqueton Davis Second Addition 6 126 Quasqueton Davis Second Addition 7 126.