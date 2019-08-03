INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Supervisors have had a busy month with quarterly reports, infrastructure requests, and selecting a new Buchanan County treasurer.
Quarterly Reports
At the July 8 meeting, quarterly reports were given by:
• Sherlyn Hazen, roadside manager: Thistles are growing “like crazy.” She is planning a “field day” for the supervisors in the fall to showcase her sprayer and bucket truck in action.
• Tai Burkhart, public health director: Going through a community health improvement plan, Burkart highlighted that while traditional smoking is down, “vaping” with electronic devices is up. She also shared data from surveys that showed the percent of Buchanan County students who have experienced sadness, hopelessness, and even thoughts of suicide is trending up. Among the strategies to reverse the development is to “increase parental/guardian awareness of signs and symptoms of youth depression.” Burkhart was able to share good news in the area of lead, air, and water quality in that testing rates are rising. A remaining concern for the county is vaccinations. While child and youth vaccinations are on track, she has concerns for adults.
• Matt Even, zoning/environmental health director: Highlights included a tabletop exercise on “Source Water Contamination” he developed and presented for the Health Emergency Coalition. He also investigated four animal bite incidents and is working on a “dangerous dog” ordinance.
• Rick Wulfekuhle, EMA Director: Working with FEMA and state authorities on the spring damage assessments topped the report. FEMA issued Disaster Declaration 4421 in response to Iowa’s severe storms and flooding that occurred between March 12 and June 15, 2019. Buchanan was one of 80 Iowa counties cited in the declaration.
• Chris Hare, E911 coordinator: All fire and ambulance services are now on the “I Am Responding” system. The system provides supplemental dispatch notifications to mobile devices and lets first responders, dispatch, and leadership communicate as to who is responding, to where, and an estimated time of arrival. Hare also gave an update on 911 signage throughout the county, starting with the cabin areas near the Okoboji Restaurant. He is also adding a link on the department website to a YouTube channel with drone footage.
• Evan Sinnott, GIS coordinator: Updates included receiving another $6,000 in a Homeland Security Grant for GIS. Buchanan County was awarded a total of $12,000 for FYT 2019. Sinnott is working with Secondary Roads to document frost boils and road surface material test sites, as well as road closure notifications (planned or due to disasters); the Conservation Board to create a new park brochure and an interactive display; and preparing for the 2020 Census.
• Jason Vandenburg, IT director: The IT reported listed several computer and software upgrades, plus new IT policies for employees.
At the July 22 meeting, Julie Davison, community service director, presented her quarterly report. Additionally, she discussed the process to appoint a Veterans Administration commissioner and presented a proposed contract with MercyOne for substance abuse care. Action on the contract was tabled to allow time to gather more information.
Other Business
• Working with Jim Frye on a contract outlining responsibilities on having him do a test tiling project on 150th Street east of Highway 150.
• Discussed the ordinance and Iowa Code governing the county medical examiner with Buchanan County Health Center CEO Steve Slessor, County Attorney Shawn Harden, and Deputy Auditor Kris Wilgenbusch. After review of procedures, the supervisors voted to appoint Dr. Kurt House as the Buchanan County medical examiner and Dr. Duane Jasper, Dr. Rick McCormick, Dr. William Schmitt, and Dr. David Fahey as deputy medical examiners. They also directed Harden to draft a new medical examiner contract with a new “per call” fee in line with neighboring counties.
• Auditor Cindy Gosse announced the FY18 treasurer’s books are now balanced. She contacted the audit firm to come and complete the audit. The supervisors also discussed the bill from Eide Bailly, who worked on tracking down how the journal entries were created during the software conversion last year that led to the out-of-balance problem. The supervisors want Eide Bailly to submit their work papers and explain in detail the work that was completed.
• Supervisors approved the hiring of Tracy Price as a part-time mental health advocate in the community services department.
• Zoning Administrator Matt Even and County Engineer Brian Keierleber met with the board to discuss a proposed subdivision ordinance. The board wants to delineate between small (one to three dwellings) and large (more than three dwellings) developments, so better road and service expectations and emergency vehicle access are codified.
• Interviews for the county treasurer position were held in closed sessions on July 22 and July 23. At the July 29 meeting, the supervisors voted 2-1 to appoint Gina Mether for the job. Her first day will be Monday, August 12. She will fulfill the current term, serving until the results of the 2020 General Election are certified.
• Supervisor Clayton Ohrt cast the dissenting vote, stating later that he felt another candidate “had more formal schooling in accounting and had more managerial experience,” and “could hit the ground running to meet the challenges of county treasurer.”
• “I have faith and hope [Mether] will serve the county well,” he said. “I wish her well.”
• At the July 29 meeting, the supervisors discussed and tabled a proposal to create a TIF district in the River Ridge development area. They approved an employee health plan amendment and briefly discussed legislative priorities for the coming year. They will submit their priorities separately to the Iowa State Association of County Supervisors, but all agreed that among the list will be no un- or under-funded mandates.