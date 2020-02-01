INDEPENDENCE – Estimated at 180, Mayor Pete ’s campaign stop in Independence drew the largest crowd of all local political gatherings this election cycle.
Pete Buttigieg, the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor and now Democrat candidate for president, held a town hall at Heartland Acres Event Center on Thursday afternoon.
Like other candidates, Buttigieg thanked Iowans for taking the campaigns seriously and to be informed on how candidates stand on the issues. Two of the first issues he spoke about were evolving technologies and climate change.
“If you think about it, over the last half-century, every time my party has actually won the White House, it’s been with a candidate who is focused on the future,” Buttigieg said. “One who hadn’t been in Washington very long, if at all, and was opening the door to a new generation of leadership. That has always been true when we’ve won and it’s worth thinking about with so much depending on whether we win.”
He continued, “It’s also what we’re going to need in order to govern. Don’t feel that you’ve got to choose between one direction that’s about winning big and the other direction about governing well – because governing well on that day that I’m picturing with you is going to mean being ready to deal with things that were not even thought of not that long ago, right? The sun will be coming up amid climate change that is now an existential, clear and present, and mounting threat in a way that has leapt off the theoretical pages from a couple of decades ago. Not only that, it will be coming up over an economy where they’re telling us everything’s great ’cause the Dow Jones is looking good, but look at where we are as that economy is being profoundly transformed by technology, by automation, a gig economy that was not even understood a decade ago reshaping what it means to be a worker in America.”
He specifically listed having “100-year floods” every year and not only working for better cybersecurity, but also “global health security” in reference to the current coronavirus spreading from China. He said the new problems will require “a different imagination about the future. And all of it’s going to be happening in an atmosphere of partisan division paralyzing Washington in ways that we have not seen in modern times.”
“So in order to govern, we’ve gotta be ready to navigate all of that and that’s going to take a very new approach,” he said. “It’s going to require that we are ready to turn the page. And the point I’m making is, this is what we need in order to govern well and what we need in order to win big – they’re the same. And we’ve got some respectful but serious differences about what it’s going to take.”
Buttigieg then compared his fellow candidates – former Vice President Joe Biden and current U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.
“I hear Vice President Biden saying that this is no time to take a risk on someone new,” he said. “But history has shown us that the biggest risk we could take with a very important election coming up is to look to the same Washington playbook and recycle the same arguments and expect that to work against a president like Donald Trump who is new in kind. Then I hear Senator Sanders calling for a kind of politics that says you’ve got to go all the way here and nothing else counts. And it’s coming at the very moment when we actually have a historic majority, not just aligned around what it is we’re against, but agreeing on what it is we’re for. A majority ready to make sure that the public sector steps up and delivers health care – just not so sure about the idea of forcing everybody onto that public plan.”
Other topics of concern for Buttigieg include:
- International Relations. “Learning the lessons of the war in Iraq,” he said, ”but to make sure we don’t get sucked into a war with Iran.” He also felt that leading the world in studying and working to solve climate change issues would rebuild the nation’s status on the world stage.
- Education and Gun Violence. “Kids are compelled to take active shooter training.”
- Immigration. He believes there should be no for-profit detention centers for children. Putting legal immigrants into the workforce is a way to grow America’s economy.
- Navy SEAL Pardon. In answering a question about President Trump recently pardoning a Navy SEAL for war crimes, Buttigieg said, as a veteran himself, he felt it was wrong to go against the Uniform Code of Military Justice. “It tarnished the uniform,” he said. “It will make it that much harder [to serve overseas] and it puts lives at risk.”
- Healthcare. A crowd member asked about using crowdfunding (i.e., Go Fund Me) to pay for health care bills. Buttigieg said that while it reflects well on a community to support someone, he felt that his health care plan would be available to all who want it and be affordable. He wants to look at costs and be able to negotiate prices with drug manufacturers.
He ended by asking everyone to caucus for him February 3.