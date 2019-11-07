INDEPENDENCE, Iowa – According to Cindy Gosse, Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, the unofficial results for 2nd Ward Councilperson is Denny Vaughn 55 and Jennifer Callahan 72, with scattering of 4. The official canvass for the City of Independence will be Tuesday, November 12.
After no one filed papers to face the incumbent Vaughn, Callahan started a successful write-in campaign. Although the election was Tuesday, Iowa law allows extra time for write-in votes to be tallied. A committee of four gathered at the Buchanan County Court House today to go through all of the precinct write-in digitized records.
More unofficial election results will be in the Saturday Bulletin Journal. The Buchanan County Supervisors will meet Tuesday, November 12 to canvass and certify the results of the City Elections.
The canvas of the School Board Elections by the Supervisors will not be done until Monday, November 18 to allow the State of Iowa to compile the results from multi-county school districts. The Independence Community School Board will meet on November 18 at 5:30 p.m. for their usual re-organizational meeting.