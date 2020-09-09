CAMANCHE – It’s a long drive to Camanche, Iowa, and after a 42-18 beat-down from the Indians, it was a long ride home, too.
Big play after big play was the ultimate downfall in this one as the Mustangs defense could not get off the field unless the Indians were bumping their heads on the goal post.
The Mustangs took the opening kickoff and got as far as their own 40 and punted the ball away. On the first play from scrimmage for the Camanche Indians, Cade Everson scampered 67 yards for a touchdown and the point after made it 7-0.
The Mustangs managed to get a couple of first downs in their next possession, but when Quarterback Mitch Johnson got sacked on 3rd and 9, the Mustangs were forced to punt it away again. On 2nd and 10, Camanche’s quarterback connected on a catch and run for 72 yards, where Koby Beatty caught up with the receiver and dragged him down at the Mustangs’ 7 yard line. Three plays later, the Indians scored their second touchdown on a 2-yard run. Following the point after, it was 14-0.
On Indee’s next possession, the Mustangs gambled on 4th and 3, at their own 28. A 12-yard run by Marcus Beatty kept the drive alive. And after 4 more runs by Beatty, Mitch Johnson hit his receiver, Keegan Schmitt, on a catch-and-run for a 36-yard touchdown. The Mustangs missed the 2-point conversion, and the score was 14-6.
The Mustang defense held on a 4th and 1 on the next Indian possession and took over at their own 45 yard line. They got down to the Camanche 32 yard line, but that’s as far as they would get and turned it over on downs.
Camanche would score again, after a long 4 minute and 40 second drive, on a 1-yard touchdown run (PAT) to make it a 21-6 game with 5:41 left in the half.
The Mustangs took the kickoff and put a drive together of their own, but had to punt. A bone-head roughing the kicker call gave the ball right back to the Mustangs at the Camanche 45 yard line. Nine plays later, Johnson hit Schmitt again for a 20-yard touchdown (MISSED PAT) with 1:21 left to cut the lead to 21-12. There was hope the Mustangs could turn this around as they went into halftime down only 8 points.
Camanche would receive the second half kickoff, and it took one play – a 70-yard run by Everson (PAT) to make this a 28-12 game just 19 seconds into the second half.
The Indee offense wasn’t shaken at all and, after a 36-yard pass play to Koby Beatty, the Mustangs were knocking on the Indians’ door. After a sack, Johnson hit Marcus Beatty on a pass and run for 37 yards and a touchdown (MISSED PAT), and the Mustangs were right back in this, 28-18.
The defense was 4 and out on the next Camanche possession and, if the Mustangs could just go down and score here, we’d have a ball game. It was Marcus Beatty left and Marcus Beatty right as the Mustangs marched down the field. Indee got to the Indians’ 27 yard line and stalled out, but a roughing the passer on 4th and 10 gave Indee new life. On 4th and 4 from the Camanche 8 yard line, Marcus Beatty was held to 3 yards and Indee turned the ball over on downs.
The teams went into the fourth quarter with the score 28-18. It was all downhill from there when Delzell, the Camanche quarterback, hit a receiver for 20 yards on 4th and 10 down to the Indee 2 yard line. Camanche scored on the next play (PAT), and it was 35-18.
Another big play with 3 minutes left put this one away when Everson scored on a 30-yard run (PAT). Final score: 42-18.
On a positive note, the Mustangs actually put together some sustained drives. But they just couldn’t capitalize on them. The defense was exposed, but this young, inexperienced team will get better.
“Yeah, we gave up way too many big plays,” said Head Coach Justin Putz. “The frustrating part for our guys was we were in positions to make those plays and we were unable to.”
Sophomore Mitch Johnson was 11/27 for 171 yards and 3 touchdowns. Junior Marcus Beatty ran for 191 yards on 33 attempts and had 2 catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. Junior Keegan Schmitt was the offensive player of the game with 7 catches for 87 yards and 2 touchdowns.
“We have to bounce back with a great week of practice and look to improve,” continued Coach Putz. “We also have to win some one-on-one plays. I think that can be a challenge at times with a young team.”
The Mustangs will hit the road again this Friday as they travel down the road to Oelwein for the Highway 150 battle. Oelwein is 1-1 on the young season after losing last week to Mount Vernon.
“We will be hungry and excited to get back on the field against Oelwein,” said Coach Putz. “I think that is what makes football unique. In other sports, you get to play again right away or shortly after you do not play well. In football, you have to wait a week.”
Coach Putz concluded, “I think Oelwein is much improved. Coach Lape and his staff are doing a great job with that program. They are big and physical, and that style of play fits their personnel well. We will have to play much more physical and execute better than we did last week.”