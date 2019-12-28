INDEPENDENCE Area – Several presidential campaigns made stops in and around Independence during 2019.
· Former U.S .Rep. Beto O’Rourke – Visited the Independence Public Library in March.
· U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar – Visited the local Pizza Ranch the same day O’Rourke was in town.
· U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell – Was the keynote speaker at the Buchanan County Democrats dinner in Quasqueton in April.
· Gov. Steve Bullock – Held an early campaign stop in Independence in May.
· Three presidential candidates walked in the July 4 parade: VP Joe Biden, Mayor Bill DeBlasio, and O’Rourke.
· Adm. Joe Sestak – Spoke to Buchanan County Democrats in September.
· On behalf of her husband, Dr. Jill Biden visited Independence in October.
· Tom Steyer visited with AFSCME members at their union office in October, then gave a phone interview to the Bulletin Journal.
· U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris – Held an event at The Last Homestead north of Winthrop in early November.
· On behalf of his wife, U.S .Sen Amy Klobuchar, John Bessler spoke to Buchanan County Democrats in June at their ‘”Hot Dog Caucus,” and then again in November at the Democrat Women’s Soup Supper in November.